Manhattan broke previous cold weather records on Monday.
Manhattan set a new record low for Feb. 15 at -11 degrees on Monday morning and coldest high temperature for Feb. 14 at 0 degrees on Sunday, according to the Kansas Weather Data Library.
The National Weather Service reported Monday the city could see wind chill values ranging between -13 and -23 during the day. Manhattan also received 0.4 inches of snow as of Monday morning on top of the one inch of snow already on the ground, according to the weather data library.
The high for Monday was forecast to reach 1 degree, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for the area, which was expected to remain in effect until noon Tuesday.
Because of the extreme cold temperatures, the Manhattan-Ogden school district and Manhattan Catholic Schools both canceled school Monday. Riley County USD 378 and Blue Valley USD 384 districts were already closed Monday because of President’s Day and a previously scheduled teacher work day.
Temperatures are expected to rise by the end of the week. The National Weather Service says Friday’s high temperature will be 37 and Saturday’s will be 43.