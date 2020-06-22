The Manhattan Boys & Girls Club on 5th Street has closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Executive director Trent Jones said in an email to The Mercury on Monday the club learned Saturday about the staff member’s positive test.
Jones said that there is a possibility that other staffers and kids were exposed to this staff member in the week prior to the diagnosis.
However as of Monday, he said officials haven’t determined that any youth had been in close contact with the employee.
It is unclear when the club will reopen.
“We will reopen our program as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,” Jones said.
Jones said the club is being sanitized and deep cleaned.
“Safety is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
The staff member is currently quarantining, Jones said.
“We are also in ongoing communication with this individual, who is following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine as recommended by their doctor,” he said.
In addition, Varsity Donuts also announced it was closing for a couple days because of the increase in coronavirus cases.
“We’ll be using this time to have staff members tested and to freshen, fix up, and continue sanitizing the shop, so when the time comes to reopen we can be certain we’re providing a safe environment for customers and employees,” the announcement said.