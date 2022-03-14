Fourteen Manhattan-area students will advance to the state science competition after placing among the top of their group at a regional fair Saturday.
The 58th annual Wamego Regional Science and Engineering Fair saw 37 entries from area students. Organizer Allen Sylvester said this is down “quite a bit” from the usual number of participants, which is typically around 100.
Sylvester, who teaches science at Wamego Middle School, said students from local school districts like Manhattan-Ogden, Wamego and Blue Valley-Randolph entered the science fair. There also were a couple of entries from students in virtual classes and homeschooled children this year.
“It’s the longest continuous running science fair in the state of Kansas,” Sylvester said.
The event took place in the updated science wing at Wamego Middle School. About 40 people came to peruse the research projects and celebrate the contestants from across multiple grade levels. The winners range from 5th graders to high school seniors.
Sylvester said he’s been organizing the science fair for 11 years.
“We’ve had lots of interest in years past, but then it kind of dries up for a while,” Sylvester said. “It’s a lot of research. This is a dry year.”
Last year, organizers canceled the science fair because of the pandemic. Sylvester said projects consist of a valid scientific question students can test. They create a display with informational graphics to explain their hypothesis, experiment and conclusion.
Many of the projects delved into topics relating to contagious infections, such as testing the effectiveness of different types of masks and researching the racial/socioeconomic disparities among people affected by COVID-19.
Oliver Brown Elementary 5th-grader Silas Herrman placed in the Wamego fair and will move on to participate in the Kansas State Science and Engineering Fair in Wichita on April 1-2. His project was about finding the color preference among dogs for food bowl place mats, called “Kibble in Color.” The idea was to find out what color of place mat dogs were attracted to, and therefore which food bowl they ate from most often.
“Based on the data, the dogs seemed to prefer white (for their place mats), but one dog skewed the results,” Herrman said, “so I think I’d need more than three dogs for the test before I make an actual conclusion.”
Herrman said this is his second time qualifying for the state science fair — the first time was during the science fair in 2020, and he’s thinking he will try for three in a row. He said he likes biology and chemistry because he likes chemical reactions and enjoys learning about animals. He said more students should consider trying the science fair to see if they like it.
“Not only can they learn something, but it can also like, show teachers what categories some kids are good at, or like doing,” Herrman said.
Judges for the science fair consisted of members of the K-State immunology class, as well as KSU College of Education student teachers. Sylvester said science has “kind of taken a back seat” in some ways because of negative feelings surrounding the pandemic, science and scientists.
“Doing this is kind of important, to get kids back into the thrill of science, not just the fear of science,” Sylvester said. “We want it to be fun and interesting, but also to do something with it, make it meaningful to the students and to society.”
The following student qualified for the Kansas State Science and Engineering Fair in Wichita:
- Ava Chae, senior, Manhattan High School
- Dabin Chae, freshman, Manhattan High School
- Eszter Chikan, senior, Manhattan High School
- Sam DeLong, senior, Manhattan High School
- Silas Herrman, 5th grade, Oliver Brown Elementary
- Tanner McIntosh, senior, Manhattan High School
- Joanna Miller, 5th grade, Maize Virtual Preparatory School
- Ben Mosier, senior, Manhattan High School
- Ayavanth Natarajan, 5th grade, Marlatt Elementary
- Rohan Singh, junior, Manhattan High School
- Victor Valenzuela, 7th grade, Susan B. Anthony Middle School
- Ashi Wickramasundara, senior, Manhattan High School
- Solon Xia, 7th grade, Anthony Middle School
- Carly Yi, senior, Manhattan High School