Community leaders, officials and business owners Wednesday stressed the importance of supplying personal protective equipment to local businesses and employees as well as maintaining adequate safety measures for all when reopening the region in the wake of the coronavirus.
The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, which is made up of 24 members from Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties, gathered Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to express ideas about reopening.
“The key factor will be safety,” said Usha Reddi, mayor of Manhattan. “That’s going to be the common component in all of this. And what does safety look like? What kind of (personal protective equipment) will you need? Will the people in your restaurants need masks? Will teachers need masks? Will customers need masks?”
Ascension Via Christi president Bob Copple and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Jason Smith are the two co-chairs of the newly formed task force.
“We are anxious to start whatever the new normal is,” Smith said.
Reddi suggested the idea of forming a task force to the Manhattan City Commission at its April 21 meeting. The task force aims to be a resource as businesses reopen and social activities resume. It is advisory in nature and has no power to issue orders.
Reddi said although the task force is made up of a large group of people across the area, she said not all communities are represented, so she asked task force members Wednesday to talk to everyone in the area to gather input moving forward.
“The other piece to this is to make sure that we are creating a dialogue with the folks, like I said, who are not on this committee right now,” Reddi said. “So you reach out, take the information back to other community members and make sure we bring back the concerns and questions that they may have.”
Fanny Fang, a partner at the Asian Market, expressed the importance of supplying businesses with enough personal protection equipment. Earlier this month, the Asian Market said one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Like Reddi and other task members, Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at Kansas State University, stressed the importance of safety for K-State students and faculty when reopening.
“Safety is our number one priority,” Cook said. “The safety for our faculty and staff and students. Safety for the community as we start to bring students back into the community, and they are going to be coming in from many different locations. So they’re coming into the community; they’re not here right now.”
Dennis Cook, president of the Aggieville Business Association, said he is eager to help businesses open back up again. Cook, who said economic recovery is important, talked about Shawnee County’s five-step approach to reopening, which Riley County health officials said they plan to mirror with the local reopening plan.
Task force members did not review or discuss the local draft, which The Mercury obtained and reported on for Thursday’s paper.
“I would believe that next week we could jump all the way to phase three, which is open all businesses, and what we should be talking about is just the guard rails for those businesses,” Cook said.
In addition, Cook noted the importance of keeping the community healthy as the region opens back up.
The task force plans to meet again at 11 a.m. Friday.