Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.6 million in funding to Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, but they said they want more return on investment.
The chamber received funding for 2022 to continue relations with Fort Riley, and create more economic development and tourism to attract more people to Manhattan. The commission approved $1.1 million for tourism, $533,080 for economic development and $40,000 for Fort Riley promotion.
This was an annual contract decision made by the commission.
Commissioner Usha Reddi asked rhetorically why the chamber has been unable to attract more employers like CivicPlus and the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility.
“What more can we do that we didn’t do last decade because it seems we are doing everything possible,” she said.
Daryn Soldan, economic development director for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said many businesses would rather move into an already completed space than building their own building.
“They’re looking for short timelines, that’s where we have some challenges,” Soldan said. “We can attract their attention sometimes. We’ve got multiple examples of that over the last couple of years. We attract their attention, we have a conversation, maybe even get a look, but ultimately can’t do the timeline.”
Commissioner Linda Morse wanted to know more about the relationship between businesses and the local government. The chamber surveyed 50-plus existing businesses, and one of the key themes was “local governments need to work better together and partner with the business community to drive growth.”
“We have a lot of cross-jurisdiction and multi-jurisdiction issues, and (the chamber) is not able to make decisions or create opportunities in a bubble,” Soldan said.
Soldan said businesses want things more streamlined to facilitate growth.
“They’re going to voice the fact that they may see hurdles in their way, they may see things that they see costing them money or impacting their efficiency,” Soldan said. “One of our jobs as a chamber of commerce and economic development committee is to listen to our members and listen to our business community.”
Morse also wants to see the progress made by the chamber.
“I am interested in metrics as Usha mentioned, and the ability to evaluate your project progress beyond just four columns on a spreadsheet,” Morse said. “So as we move along, and this is an increase of money, and I feel like we have to be accountable for that.”
Last year, the chamber reduced its economic development request to $343,000 because of the pandemic. The approved 2022 request is a return to the chamber’s 2020 funding level.
The chamber is also focusing on childcare to make it more affordable and more accessible.
Soldan said the chamber formed a task force with people from the private and public sectors, Fort Riley, K-State and other entities.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said in-home child care is “the easiest, cheapest and best long-term solution to childcare.” Hatesohl said people quit in-home childcare because of the regulations that he said need to be fixed.
Morse chimed in on the work being done to better childcare. “We’ve been working on childcare, it seems to me for a long time, and not really put the hard work into it,” Morse said. “It sounds like you’re doing it now. That’s hard because we talk about the money, talk about the labor force. But we also need quality childcare that is not dangerous for the child.”