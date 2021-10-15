The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has created a task force to address childcare in the Manhattan area.
George Kandt, business retention and expansion manager for the chamber, told the Riley County Commission on Thursday about a new initiative for childcare in the community. The task force had its first meeting recently.
One of the issues identified by area businesses in surveys is labor supply.
“One of the fundamental reasons employers are having a hard time finding workers is the lack of child care in our region,” he said.
The task force discussed that there aren’t enough employees for childcare institutions.
“A lot of childcare providers can not hire enough employees, enough teachers, workers, professionals,” Kandt said, “because labor market wages for childcare providers are pretty low.”
Kandt said he has a “really good group” of people on the task force.
In other county business, health department director Julie Gibbs is waiting on approval for the third dose of vaccines from Moderna, and approval for the third Pfizer dose to be administered to children ages 5 to 11. The health department is hosting “Okt-flu-berfest” from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, at the Family and Child Resource Center 2101 Claflin Road.
In project updates:
County commissioners Katherine Focke, Greg McKinley and John Ford, unanimously approved a bridge project and two highway use permits for Evergy, and Wamego telecommunications.
A bridge replacement at W. 32nd Ave. will begin in January 2022. King Construction from Hesston will complete the project. The project is expected to take 150 days and cost $1.3 million.
Evergy will install new underground and overhead utilities beginning at 4681 Kitten Creek Road and connecting at North 52nd St. Wamego Telecomm was granted permission to install new fiber-optic lines on multiple roads in 30-square-mile area covering Zeandale.