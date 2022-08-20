Afghan families in Manhattan lit candles under a stiff Kansas wind Monday evening as they highlighted the need for continued resettlement efforts one year after their homeland fell to terrorists.
About 30 local Afghans and Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team (MART) volunteers gathered at the Islamic Center of Manhattan for a candlelight vigil and dinner on the anniversary of the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.
On Aug. 15, 2021, the Taliban terrorist organization overtook Kabul as U.S. and allied militaries withdrew from Afghanistan that month following a two-decade war in the region.
Abdul Ghafoor Shakoory, 49, brought his wife and younger children to the candlelight vigil. He said he is happy that three generations of his family now live together in Manhattan. He and his wife, Latifa, have seven children ranging in ages from nine to 23, as well as a one-month-old grandson. Shakoory said his three daughters were separated from them when provinces in Afghanistan began falling to Taliban forces.
“We were very much worried about my three young daughters, as we were hearing from media that the Taliban were force-marrying unmarried girls,” Shakoory said. “So, at that time, we were trying to find a way to escape Afghanistan.”
Thousands of people, including Afghans who assisted American and allied forces, waited for days at the Kabul airport for any flight to take them out of the country. Since October, more than 200 Afghan refugees have resettled in the Manhattan area with help from MART members. The group, co-led by U.S. Army veteran Fatima Jaghoori and Manhattan Housing Authority director Aaron Estabrook, is expecting the arrival of several more Afghans in the next few weeks. Estabrook said refugees are now flying into Manhattan Regional Airport, instead of Kansas City International Airport, to make their arrival to America smoother.
Shakoory said his cousin Jaghoori are still working to bring extended family members, and other families that are adjacent to theirs, to Kansas. Manhattan resident and former U.S. Army interpreter Matiullah Shinwari, whose brother was murdered by Taliban fighters last summer, told Manhattan journalists last August the terror group will seek revenge against those who helped allied forces by potentially hiring mercenaries to hold their families ransom or commit violence against them.
“I have five sisters who are in Kabul right now,” Shakoory said. “My mother did not come with us, and she’s now living with my sisters in Kabul.”
Shakoory is an automotive mechanic and transport assistant by trade. He had worked for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Kabul for 19 years, from 2003 until August 2021. He said UNDP officials told him and other staffers to secure passports for their families as they negotiated with neighboring countries to relocate people.
“The process was going very slowly because we did not have passports at that time, so that made it not possible to get visas for us,” Shakoory said. “At the same time, all the people wanted to get their passports.”
Shakoory said he remembered thinking at the time that the capital of Kabul wouldn’t fall for another year or maybe 10 months. In two weeks, however, the whole of Afghanistan collapsed into the hands of the Taliban, he said, and “no one had the chance to escape.”
“So, people fled to the borders to Iran, Pakistan, and flights were cancelled, the airport was blocked,” Shakoory said. “It was not easy for us to get to the airport. Thousands upon thousands of people were crowding the airport.”
Acts of violence surrounded the airport as militaries rushed to evacuate people by the Aug. 31 military withdrawal deadline, including a suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans. Shakoory said at least eight people were killed after being trampled by the crowd trying to flee.
“It was really difficult for us, as I was working with foreigners,” Shakoory said, “and you know, the Taliban kills anyone who works with foreigners. So, we were afraid for our lives.”
Shakoory said he and his family were in the passport office for fingerprinting the day Kabul fell. He was instructed by UNDP officials to stay home, until finally he contacted Jaghoori for help. Jaghoori managed to get Shakoory’s three daughters and other young girls in their extended family out of Afghanistan and into an immigration camp in a neighboring country for nine months before finally flying to Virginia. Shakoory and other family members managed to escape to Qatar in November. They stayed there for a total of six months before flying to Chicago and ultimately to Manhattan in May — where Shakoory said Jaghoori was waiting for them.
“I’m so thankful for … everyone who helped us, and also to my cousin Fatima,” Shakoory said, “who worked hard and helped us in this dire situation. It was their effort that finally saved us from danger.”
Shakoory’s youngest children just started school in USD 383, and his 19-year-old daughter Manizha will be studying for her GED through courses at Manhattan Area Technical College. MATC has offered English classes and other educational resources to incoming refugees since last year. Shakoory’s eldest daughter, also named Fatima, is searching for a job in the medical field. His eldest son, Mohammad Asif, studied dentistry in Afghanistan at a private university.
“At the time, he had his own dental clinic in Kabul,” Shakoory said. “He was very successful. … He treated all of our family’s teeth.”
Asif, 23, now works as a dental assistant at Konza Prairie Community Health Center in Manhattan.
“People have been so friendly,” Asif said. “For me, it’s a very good place. … It’s a place you can grow up and have opportunities.”
Shakoory recently received a job offer from Kia of Manhattan as an automotive service technician, however he must wait until his work permit arrives before he can start. He said he and his family feel comfortable as they adjust to life in the Flint Hills.
“Right now, we are very comfortable, but we are trying to stand on our own feet as soon as possible,” Shakoory said.