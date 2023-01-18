Man struck by vehicle on K-State campus Wednesday morning AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com ajdome Author email Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency responders took a man to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car hit him on the Kansas State University campus.K-State police said officers responded to an injury accident at 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Claflin Road.Officers said a vehicle hit a man, but they did not provide any further details on the incident.Officers said responders took the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for his injuries.KSU Police did not have details on the man’s condition.The Mercury will provide updates as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Responder Officer Police University Hospital K-state Vehicle Emergency Mercury ajdome Author email Follow ajdome Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section +51 Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K +14 The Most Risky Industries to Start a Business +12 States with the most rental vacancies in 2022 Latest News Police report for Jan. 18, 2023 RCPD director wants to know community priorities before finalizing 2024 budget RCPD investigates $100K theft of Champion clothing RCPD: Woman intentionally set fire inside home that caused $10K loss K-State, NetWork Kansas announce community, business advancement initiative 3 Wildcats enter transfer portal Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder NATO warns of Russia's long war in Ukraine, vows to be ready Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite diesPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationDevelopers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed outAggieville coffee shop Public Hall closes; yoga studio to remain openBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime middle school band teacher Scott Freeby is retiringCarson SimonK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transferDennis R. DuckworthHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.