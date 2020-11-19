A man was stabbed near downtown Manhattan Thursday morning, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Riley County EMS took the 34-year-old male victim, who was not identified, to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in critical condition. He had an apparent stab wound in the chest.
Emergency responders responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street at 8:14 a.m.
Police have not arrested or taken anyone into custody.
The Manhattan-Ogden school district briefly put Bluemont, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools in “secure campus” mode while police responded to the incident.
Secure campus mode involves no one going in or out of the buildings, and exterior doors being locked. The school day still proceeded as usual.
Officials said the investigation was ongoing, but there was no perceived threat to the public.