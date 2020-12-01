Investigators concluded a Manhattan man lied when he said in June that a Riley County police officer “committed battery” against him.
Michael Anthony Rivera, 27, on Monday pleaded not guilty in Riley County District Court to falsely reporting an assault by a police officer.
Rivera charged with interference with law enforcement by falsely reporting information. The charge stems from a June 1 incident in which Rivera reported that an unidentified police officer battered him outside his home near 15th and Humboldt streets at about 3:30 a.m. Rivera approached a patrol officer later in the morning to report the alleged incident.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation took over the case to investigate the allegations independently and turned over its findings to the Riley County Attorney’s Office. Rivera was summoned to court for the charge, which is a misdemeanor.
According to the KBI, Rivera said he saw a police car outside his residence. Rivera told the KBI that after he approached the car, the officer “committed battery” against him and again at the apartment entrance.
Rivera reported being injured and emergency responders took him to the hospital for assessment, where he was later treated and released.
Officials said they had not found anyone in the area at the time, and Rivera did not provide a description of the officer.
Rivera is scheduled to appear in court next at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 before Judge Kendra Lewison.