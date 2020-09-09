The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Geary County that happened early Wednesday morning.
The Junction City Police Department responded to a call for service around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of West Second Street in Junction City, a residential area. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
During the incident, a deputy from the sheriff’s office shot a man. Emergency responders took the man, who officials have not identified, to a hospital in Topeka for treatment of his injuries.
The Geary County school district wrote Wednesday morning that the incident occurred near Franklin Elementary School, but it did not involve any staff members or students as it ended hours before the school day. The district said some areas of the school would not be accessible for several hours while the investigation was underway.
“There is currently no concern for the safety of staff and students, and administrators will be cooperating with investigators to ensure they are able to complete their investigation in a timely manner, and school operations can go back to normal as quickly as possible,” the statement said.
The KBI said it planned to release more information Wednesday afternoon.