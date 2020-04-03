The Riley County Police Department arrested a man late Friday afternoon after several people reported that a shot was fired near Aggieville.
RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland said that at 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers received multiple reports that a shot was fired in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue, near the Shop Quik gas station. Officers then searched the surrounding neighborhoods and arrested a man in connection with the reported shots at 5:30 p.m.
Rowland said officers cannot yet confirm that a shot was fired, and she said she couldn’t provide the man’s name until he was booked into Riley County Jail later today. However, there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.