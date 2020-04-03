The Riley County Police Department arrested a Manhattan man late Friday afternoon after several people reported that a shot was fired in Aggieville.
Officers arrested Lamarques Atez Channel, 36, 1220 Houston St., for aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana.
RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland said that at 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers received multiple reports that a shot was fired in the 1100 block of Bluemont Avenue, near the Shop Quik gas station.
Officers then searched the surrounding neighborhoods, arresting Channel in connection with the reported shots at 5:30 p.m.
Channel remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $35,000 bond.