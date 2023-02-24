Emergency crews block off Seth Child Road/Kansas Highway 113 at the Anderson Avenue overpass in Manhattan while responding to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. One person was life-flighted after being extricated. Seth Child was fully reopened by 9 a.m.
A Manhattan man was life-flighted to KU Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Seth Child Road Friday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by 23-year-old Austin Gano was heading northbound on K-113, or Seth Child Road, near the Anderson Avenue exit around 6:30 a.m.
According to KHP officials, Gano’s Corolla crossed the median and collided head-on with a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV driven by 40-year-old Eric Parish. Both vehicles then came to rest on opposite sides of the road.
Gano had to be extricated from his car by paramedics. He was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center for serious injuries. Officials did not have an update on Gano’s condition.
Parish was not injured. KHP officials said both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Seth Child Road was closed until 9 a.m. while crews cleared the crash scene.