A man petitioning to expand the Pottawatomie County Commission from three seats to five gave his rationale at Monday’s meeting.
“I wanted you to hear from me why I’m doing that,” Doug Kern said.
If Kern’s petition is successful, the expansion would be added to the November ballot.
Kern said expanding the board will allow board members to have conversations outside a formal meeting without violating open meeting law. He said expanding the board to five would remedy that.
“I think there are times and issues that might need some discussion outside the scope of the public ear. And that’s my motivation,” he said. “I have no desire to be a county commissioner, so I’m not trying to expand it to five so I can run or some crazy thing. It’s not a referendum on whether I think you’re doing a good job. It’s simply that I would like our commissioners to be able to call another commissioner on the phone or go to lunch and talk.”
He asked the commissioners to consider putting the issue on the ballot by resolution, eliminating the need for petition signatures.
“If I understand John (Watt) correctly, you guys with the stroke of a pen can put this on the ballot,” he said.
Kern gave two reasons why he would like to see the commissioners bring the issue to vote, rather that proceeding with a petition.
He said it would save him the leg work of collecting the necessary signatures, which have been estimated at 900. He also said he didn’t like the idea of putting so much work before the county clerk.
“The 900 signatures have to come in all at once, and I’m sure our county clerk and her staff aren’t sitting around playing Tiddlywinks,” Kern said. “The last thing they need is for me to dump 100 to 125 pages of signatures on them to be verified … when by simple resolution you guys can do it.”
Steve Minton also addressed the commissioners on the subject.
“I’ve had mixed feelings about this, but I have no doubt from the people I’ve talked to there is a lot of interest in this issue and I don’t think they will have any trouble getting 900 signatures,” he said.
Minton was concerned with how the districts might be divided and what the cost of expansion might be for the county.
Sanitary/landfill update
The month of January was slow for the sanitation department, director Scott Schwinn said.
“Not a lot of new stuff is happening and permits are down,” he said. Schwinn believes the reason for the dip in permits issued is because of weather and the economy.
Schwinn received a complaint about illegal dumping on a property on Blackjack Road and requested that the commissioners approve with proceeding to file the necessary paperwork with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“There are 19 other residents within a quarter mile of this location,” Schwinn said. “My request would be to proceed with the illegal dump notification form.”
All commissioners voted in favor.
Noxious weed
The noxious weed department will trade in a skid steer.
Tim Eisenbarth, director of noxious weed department, requested to trade in a 2018 Bobcat S570 skid steer which has 1,175 hours of use.
After listing a number of options, Eisenbarth suggested trading up to a John Deere 316GR skid steer for $9,389.26 after trade in. All commissioners approved the trade in.
Victor Redding will mow 10 cemeteries within the county after commissioners approved renewing his contract. The $11,595.74 contract will run from April 15 to Sept. 30. The cost is similar to last year and includes $100 additional charge for any mowing when the cost of gas is over $3 per gallon.
“He’s done a really good job,” Commissioner Dee McKee said.
Eisenbarth agreed. “My recommendation has been the same with Vic the whole time I’ve been here,” he said. “He does an excellent job. He’s another set of eyes out there. He’s been excellent.”