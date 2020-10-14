A recent Manhattan High graduate has died after an accident Tuesday at the Wamego Aquatic Center.
The young man was Thomas “Wyatt” Balman, who was in the class of 2018, according to a letter from Manhattan High School principal Michael Dorst. Dorst gave no details about the circumstances of the death.
Michael Baker, Wamego police chief, said the police and Pottwatomie County EMS responded Tuesday evening to a possible drowning. Balman was transported to Wamego Community Health Center.
Baker declined to release any further information. He said police are still investigating and interviewing people who were in the pool at the time of the incident.
Dorst in the letter gave his condolences to the Balman family.
“They have done a lot for us,” he said. “My heart is breaking for their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
The pool was open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The aquatic center was closed Wednesday.