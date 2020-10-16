A Manhattan man died Thursday after his vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled into a creek off Interstate 70, near Manhattan.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Shane Lingenfelter, 44, was traveling west on I-70, about 13 miles southeast of Manhattan, at 6:28 p.m.
Officials said Lingenfelter had steered onto the north shoulder of the highway for an unknown reason and struck a tree. The vehicle then rolled and struck another tree before rolling and coming to a rest on its driver’s side in a nearby creek.
Officials declared Lingenfelter dead at the scene. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Riley County police closed one lane to westbound traffic for about two-and-half hours while emergency crews worked the scene.