A Manhattan man died after crashing into a retaining wall in Manhattan Monday night, police said.
Emergency officials declared Jason Bly, 37, dead on the scene after the Riley County Police Department responded to the crash at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 2000 Toyota Celica driven by Bly had crossed over traffic while heading west on Anderson and struck a retaining wall.
Officials did not report any other injuries.
Police closed Anderson from Sunset Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (the new name for 17th Street) overnight as emergency responders worked on scene, reopening the area just before 5 a.m.
The investigation continued as of Wednesday with no further information available.