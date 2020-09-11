A Junction City man convicted in the 2017 murder of a Junction City woman refused to testify Friday in the case of his co-defendant.
That co-defendant is Bobbie Jo Long, 44, Junction City, who appeared in Riley County District Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. She is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
Steven Meredith, 34, has been convicted in the case.
In October 2017, hunters discovered the body of Carrie Jones, 48, along a road in rural southern Riley County. Prosecutors alleged Meredith shot her because Jones was a confidential informant for police, and he feared she would reveal that he was selling drugs. Prosecutors say Long helped lure the victim into their car to take her to a remote location.
Witnesses in hearings in Meredith’s case testified that Long and Meredith were together around the time of Jones’ death.
Meredith pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit murder charge in July 2019, days before his trial was set to begin, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.
Meredith appeared in court Friday via Zoom from a Kansas Department of Corrections facility but repeatedly refused to give his sworn testimony in Long’s case. Meredith said he had not received a subpoena, and he wanted to talk to a lawyer.
“I’m not swearing nothing in this courtroom,” he said. “I got nothing further to say.”
Judge James Kepple said the court would appoint him counsel and reschedule his testimony.
Ronald Thornton on Friday said in court he had been hunting for deer with his son near McDowell Creek Road and South 40th Street one early morning in October 2017.
As they were leaving the area a few hours later, they noticed a body near the road and pulled over to see if the woman needed assistance. However, Thornton said when he touched the woman, her body was “ice cold.” That’s when the pair returned to their car, drove some distance away and called the police.
Wade Cherms, a crime scene investigator with the Riley County Police Department, responded to the scene later in the day. He noted the woman was wearing sweats and slippers. After officials took the body to be X-rayed, Cherms canvassed the surrounding area for any evidence, which included a .38-caliber shell casing.
Cherms also later searched a truck connected to the case and discovered hair strands resembling those found at the crime scene embedded in the car seats.
The preliminary hearing was ongoing as of The Mercury’s press time.