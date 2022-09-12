A Manhattan man charged with attempted first-degree murder for a stabbing asked Monday for a change in representation.
Jarman Morgan, 44, appeared in Riley County District Court on Monday via Zoom before Judge John Bosch for an arraignment, which is an official reading of his charges. Bosch rescheduled that to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 so Morgan could seek a new attorney.
On Aug. 24, Morgan wrote a letter to Judge Bosch saying he was unsatisfied with his attorney Chris Biggs’ representation.
In the letter, he wrote, “I feel as if my lawyer Chris Biggs is not representing me with his best ability, which is not in my best interest. He has told my mother he’s only trying to help me reach a plea deal in my case even though I have not agreed to take any deal and look forward to going to trial.”
Biggs said he believes Morgan is unsatisfied because of the amount of his bond, which is set at $400,000. Biggs filed a motion to reduce the bond, but the court denied the motion.
Biggs said he and Morgan would speak later this week to discuss representation.
Morgan is charged with attempted first-degree murder and disorderly conduct after allegedly stabbing Loretta Lynn Franks, 27, of Manhattan, during an argument.
According to an affidavit, police responded to the incident at 12:34 a.m. on May 19 at 1004 Moro St. Morgan allegedly stabbed Franks in a dispute between them. The report says that Franks and Morgan were acquaintances but were not in a relationship.
Police found Franks with a 2-inch laceration to her throat. Morgan had left the scene on foot. On May 19, Morgan was arrested at 300 N. Fifth St. Apt. 8G. Morgan is still confined on $400,000 bond.