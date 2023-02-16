A man who was trespassing on the grounds of three local schools Thursday has been arrested, according to Riley County police.

The police department issued a written statement saying a 22-year-old man, Samuel Osenga, of Manhattan, had been asked to leave Anthony Middle School Thursday morning during student arrival time. School staff stopped the man, directed him to the office, then asked him to leave the school, according to the report. When he refused, staff members called the police.