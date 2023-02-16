A man who was trespassing on the grounds of three local schools Thursday has been arrested, according to Riley County police.
The police department issued a written statement saying a 22-year-old man, Samuel Osenga, of Manhattan, had been asked to leave Anthony Middle School Thursday morning during student arrival time. School staff stopped the man, directed him to the office, then asked him to leave the school, according to the report. When he refused, staff members called the police.
During this time, students were held in their classrooms until the situation was resolved, police said. Before officers arrived at the school, the man ended up leaving the building and driving away. USD 383 officials banned Osenga from school property and events.
A short time later Osenga was seen in the parking lot of University Christian Church, which also operates as a preschool, where he made comments to officers that he was searching for his father.
Around 9:30 a.m., police received a report that Osenga was at Amanda Arnold Elementary. Officers arrived and arrested Osenga without incident for criminal trespass. Osenga was not in possession of any weapons at the time of his arrest and police said they have no reason to believe he had any intention of harming students at any school.
"We want to emphasize that if we believe there is a threat at any of our schools, we will respond as quickly as possible and parents will be notified," police officials wrote in the statement. "We continue to have a strong working relationship with all of our schools and their staff and appreciate their cooperation in any investigations or incidents that occur. The safety of our community's children is and will remain a top priority at RCPD."
Previous reports listed Osenga's address as 513 Sunset Ave., which is the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house.