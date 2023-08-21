Man arrested after fleeing car crash, abandoned a 3-year-old child Staff reports Aug 21, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officers responded to an injury crash involving a 3-year-old at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday near the South Scenic Drive and Skyway Drive.Upon arrival, police discovered a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Elijah McLeroy, 22, of Junction City.He was traveling south when it struck the curb of a roundabout, went airborne and landed at the top of the raised barrier.Law enforcement were told by witnesses that the driver left the child in the car when he ran from the scene.Authorities were unable to locate McLeroy until 8 p.m. near Stagg Hill Golf Course.He is charged with interference with law enforcement, failing to render aid, no proof of motor vehicle liability, driving while suspended and aggravated endangering of a child.McLeroy is held at Riley County jail on $15,000 bond. No injuries occurred during the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Police Security And Public Safety Transportation Motor Vehicles More from this section NY: Opening Night of El Mago Pop on Broadway - 47872789 AHA News: Thanks to His Wife's Quick Reaction, Postal Worker Fully Recovered From a Stroke Restaurant Owner Kari Newell Speaks to Marion City Council Latest News Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the US Riley County Commission lowers 2024 fire department budget by 13% LABCo to close at end of year Man arrested after fleeing car crash, abandoned a 3-year-old child Manhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of September Bob Dylan announces fall Midwest concert dates, starts in Kansas City Manhattan location of Seoul USA to close until further notice Junction City man arrested for child sex crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property backCouple finds $5,000 treasure to conclude Outdoor Bank's 11-day huntSchool board candidate says opponent misquoted him on LGBTQ+ commentsCivil rights group files complaint saying a KSU diversity scholarship is 'racial segregation'Daughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. OpenYoung couple climbs closer to a goal after finding the 'golden ticket' in a $5,000 reward treasure huntMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘may have used $2k necklace to pay tribute to family’Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the USK-State blows out UAE Select in final international scrimmageDorst says MHS parking is manageable despite 526 more students at West Campus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.