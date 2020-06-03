A Manhattan man was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with criminal threat after he allegedly threatened groups of protesters leaving the "Silent and Peaceful Protest" at Triangle Park.
Ralph Walters, 65, was arrested and charged with making a criminal threat in the 1300 block of Fremont Street at 8:15 p.m. He remained confined in Riley County Jail as of Tuesday night.
Witnesses said Walters used the N-word against a group of protesters, who were protesting police brutality against African Americans and specifically the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in late May.
Walters had been insulting the crowd on the first leg of the march, but doubled down and became more threatening as the protesters began to leave the park, said Devin Peterson, who was protesting at the event.
"He threatened to kill us three times," she said. "He called us n****rs three times, and then finally, the police showed up."
Approximately 2,000 people attended the protest, which started in Triangle Park. Protesters marched down Bluemont Avenue, led by bike-mounted police officers, before returning to the park.