The majority of the Manhattan City Commission prefers replacing the Grand Mere Parkway roundabout with a bigger one slightly to the west.
Traffic volume has increased since the roundabout was built in the early 2000s, and city staff members say it needs replacement because of deterioration.
“That roundabout’s in really poor condition, if you haven’t been out there lately,” said Brian Johnson, city engineer. “It is structurally deficient, it’s starting to fail.”
The city hopes to use the existing roundabout for two more winter seasons, “but it might not make it,” Johnson said.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday also considered building a new intersection with signals, but that option did not get as much support as the roundabout. Commissioners did not take any final action on the measure because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session.
With the city likely going with the roundabout option, Johnson estimated project completion by August or September of 2022. The design of the project would be finished by summer 2021, Johnson said, with bidding in January or February 2022.
“I’m glad we’re talking about this roundabout,” said mayor Usha Reddi. “Because the other one was a nightmare, and if we’re looking at 2022, and have design by 2021, I think that’s something that we should aim for and bring to fruition. I think it’s high time.”
When the project starts, city officials estimate a road closure in the area for six to eight months.
“It’s an inconvenience,” said commissioner Linda Morse. “But you know it’s only been a year and a half ago, I had construction on my street and I was hopping across mud and dirt and laying a board down and walking on it. It’s just what happens when we have road construction.”
The roundabout replacement construction cost is $2.8 million, officials estimated. Bartlett and West of Manhattan will complete the design, officials said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler was the sole commissioner who did not favor a roundabout option; he expressed support for an intersection with signals.
“A lot of people do not like that roundabout,” Butler said. “I mean that thing has been a disaster for 20 years. I think if we put another one in there we’ll have a another disaster for 20 years because it’s just been crammed into a place that doesn’t make sense.”