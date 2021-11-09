The addition of mail-in ballots has not changed the outcome of the Manhattan-Ogden school board and Manhattan City Commission elections.
Riley and Pottawatomie counties on Friday added more advance votes to their totals.
In the USD 383 school board race, incumbent Karla Hagemeister received the most votes with an updated total of 4,578 after adding 35. Christine Weixelman remained in second, adding 20 votes for 4,376. Jayme Morris-Hardman remained in third, tallying 4,375 adding 36 more votes.
Teresa Parks added 37 votes totaling 4,234, followed by Betty Mattingly-Ebert added 14 more votes for 4,122. Steven Ruzzin rounded out the field, adding 14 more votes for 3,765 total.
In the Manhattan City Commission race, commissioner Usha Reddi remained in first place with a total of 3,604 votes, adding 33. Mayor Wynn Butler added 12 more votes for 3,511 total, followed by John Matta with 3,280 votes after adding 15.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook added 20 votes for 2,819 total, followed by Kaleb James, who had 10 additional votes for 2,490 total. Monica Macfarlane received 2,283, adding 11 votes, Rich Jankovich tallied 2,158 with 12 more votes and Marcus Kidd had 10 more votes for 1,123.
The vote totals aren't official until both counties certified the results later this month.