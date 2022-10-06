The Manhattan Arts Center is seeking community input to help the center determine what people in the area want in the future.
In honor of its 30th anniversary, the MAC launched a community survey to learn more about how people interact with the arts in Manhattan. With the information, the center wants to make plans for its future programming and possible expansion.
“We need to know how people connect to the arts in this town and what they’re looking for,” said MAC executive director Penny Senften.
The survey includes questions about what kind of arts events people attend, how frequently, and what would make them more likely to attend arts events.
Senften said the questions should give them an idea of what kind of arts and entertainment the community values most and what the MAC could focus on in the future.
“We don’t want to build a big new theater if that’s not what the community wants,” Senften said.
Senften said the MAC, along with Bruce McMillan AIA Architects and Anderson Knight Architects, have already conducted some in-person surveys about the future of the center, but they hope this survey will tell them more about interest in areas like performance, visual art exhibitions and classes.
“We would love to expand and have a new building but we want to make sure we’re doing what the community wants and what the community would support,” she said.