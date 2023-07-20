The Manhattan Arts Center named Kendra Kuhlman as the new executive director.
She was chosen unanimously by the arts center board of directors.
The previous MAC director, Penny Senften, resigned in May.
Previously, Kuhlman served as the director of program development at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and as assistant director/development officer for the Flint Hills Discovery Center, according to a written statement from the MAC.
Kuhlman said she is someone who has always been personally invested in the arts.
“Whether that is through fine arts or through theater … I’ve just always found that to be a healthy outlet for myself personally,” Kuhlman said. “I was involved in different capacities in Lawrence, Kansas, at the Lawrence Art Center. It’s always been an inspiration to me.”
“So I have a passion for art, and I also have a passion for nonprofit work,” she said. “I’ve served on several nonprofit boards. I feel like I’m getting to bring my two passions together, and I would say it’s my dream job actually.”
Within her role, Kuhlman intends to interact more with the community and share all MAC has to offer.
“I don’t feel like the community of Manhattan really knows all of the great things that we do here,” she said. “Within the first year I want to take a look at the current programming here at the Manhattan Arts Center and see ways that we can expand within the walls that we have now. I would like to be out in the community more. So things like, could we do a mobile art van? So we kind of take the art out into the community to engage, since our space is limited.”
Samantha DeChant, MAC board vice president, said Kuhlman stood out among the director candidates.
“It was a unanimous board decision,” DeChant said. “It was a tough decision because we did have qualified candidates from across the nation, but what stood out about Kendra was her energy and excitement and enthusiasm to make MAC the hub for the arts in Manhattan.”
Making MAC a community art hub is one of Kuhlman’s big goals.
“We keep using the word hub around here, but that is what I really see,” Kuhlman said. “I really want us to be even more that place — not only for what we’re doing here but to find out what’s happening in the arts world in our community. Together we’re all stronger.”
Kuhlman said she believes art is for everyone.
“I think another important piece is trying to eliminate barriers and letting anyone be able to engage and participate in art,” Kuhlman said.
“One of our mission statements is ‘arts for all.’ We really truly believe that.”