MAC director Senften steps down Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com Kristina Jackson May 12, 2023 Manhattan Arts Center executive director Penny Senften has resigned from the position.MAC Board president Mark Rose said Senften tendered her resignation and her last day was May 5.Rose said Samantha DeChant, who had been the board secretary, has stepped in as the interim executive director. Rose said DeChant had experience at Theatre Salina in the past.The MAC has its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.