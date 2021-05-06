The number of Kansas residents leaving the state has alarmed state government officials.
“The thing that keeps me up at night is outmigration,” said Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. “And it’s also the fact that we’ve got a lack of bodies in the state. So not only are we losing our talented young people, but we don’t have enough people to work the jobs we’ve got.”
There were about 44,000 unfilled positions statewide, as of Tuesday, Toland said.
The lieutenant governor, who also serves as secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, spoke about young people and working professionals leaving the Sunflower State for better paying jobs during a virtual lunch event Tuesday hosted by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. More than 50 people from the Manhattan area tuned into the event.
“But what is of most concern is that the rate of outmigration, of our young talent, whether we’re talking about kids coming out of K-State, or whether we’re talking about kids when they leave high school or our technical colleges, they are leaving the state of Kansas, and they’re going to other places,” Toland said. “The biggest driver of this is better economic opportunities in those places, so that’s a challenge for us.”
A 2020 United Van Lines study said Kansas ranked sixth in outmigration. According to the study, Kansas experienced a 58.6% outmigration level in 2020. That means 58.6% of people who hired United were moving out of state; 41.4% were moving into Kansas.
Toland said Kansas legislators are on board with creating more opportunities to keep people. The state wants to enable strategies like offering more internships and better job opportunities to young adults to make it harder to leave.
“We also have an incredible education system that is cranking out the talent that we need in the private sector. We just have to keep them here,” Toland said. “And so, the question of alignment is really important, the question of how do we establish internships and apprenticeships is really important, but we’ve got stuff to work with. That should give us hope.”