From left, state Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, retired Manhattan firefighter Tim Davenport and state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, listen to remarks from Lt. Gov. David Toland during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Riley County Democrats headquarters in Manhattan.
From left, state Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, retired Manhattan firefighter Tim Davenport and state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, listen to remarks from Lt. Gov. David Toland during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Riley County Democrats headquarters in Manhattan.
Lt. Gov David Toland said Thursday that reelecting Gov. Laura Kelly will keep Kansas on track and stop the state from reversing back to the Sam Brownback days.
Toland closed the “Back on Track, Can’t Go Back” tour in Manhattan as Election Day quickly approaches.
Toland talked about how Kelly and himself inherited a state with “broke, underfunded schools, crumbling roads and bridges and a stagnant economy with very little going on.”
Toland blamed the problems on the Brownback tax experiment and said Kelly’s Republican opponent Derek Schmidt was standing behind Brownback every step of the way. Schmidt was elected as Kansas attorney general in 2010, the same year Brownback first won the governor’s race.
In terms of progress, Toland said the state has 1,000 infrastructure projects, not including broadband projects. Toland added the state has connected 55,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet in the last 18 months.
“I think people see that the progress is happening across the state, whether it’s Scorpion (Biological Services), which is breaking ground here in the region, whether it’s Panasonic, which is the largest economic development project in state history,” Toland said.
He also mentioned that Schwan’s Company announced a 140,000-square-foot expansion for its pizza plant facility in Salina.
Toland said the state is working on 230 economic leads with projects in the works that aren’t ready to be announced yet.
When it comes to expanding Medicaid, he said 78% of Kansas supports expanding Medicaid, saying the state has to keep rural hospitals open.
“We’re talking about working people that need access to health care,” Toland said. “We’re talking about the fry cook as fast food restaurants. We’re talking about clerks at retail stores.”
Toland said Kansas sent about $6 billion of money to Washington, D.C, when it “refused” to expand Medicaid.
As far as winning the election, Toland said he’s received “terrific response” as he traveled to southeast, north-central, and south-central Kansas over the past several days.
“We’ve got momentum behind us right now, and so it feels good, but we’re just making sure that we’re out carrying forth our message about everything Gov. Kelly has accomplished,” Toland said.