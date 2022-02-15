Love takes patience, talking, accepting each other for who you are and rolling with the punches.
These are principles that Mike Kearns, 76, and Sandra Kearns, 74, follow as they approach 54 years of marriage. They have lived all over the country as Mike served as a judge and lawyer for the U.S. military. But during their time at Fort Riley in the 1980s, they found a home they would eventually return to.
Mike and Sandra met through a mutual friend at Creighton University in Omaha while in college.
Their first date didn’t go as expected. Mike decided to take Sandra horseback riding.
“In the course of the horseback riding, her saddle slipped and she rolled under the horse,” Mike said. “The horse kicked her, and she ended up with a hoof print.” Despite that, their relationship took off from there.
Mike said after undergrad, he went to Creighton law school. They got married after Mike’s freshman year of law school on Aug. 17, 1968.
The couple got married at the university church, and their friend officiated the wedding. That summer, Sandra worked near the university and went to the church three blocks closer to her rather than the campus church. Unknown to them, the campus church was undergoing remodeling.
Their families had traveled from Wyoming and Wisconsin for the ceremony. Mike said it was time to get serious about planning, and they showed their families the church they were going to get married in.
“It was a beautiful church, we walk in the front doors, and it looked like war-torn Europe in there,” Mike said.
Mike said when they got inside, the pews were ripped up at the front of the church, and the altar rail was gone.
Mike said the officiant grabbed sheets to cover the torn-up area and cleaned the church. On the wedding day, Mike got to the ceremony a bit before it started only to find construction workers in the church.
“I thought it would be smart to get there early, and Christ, there’s two workmen in overalls, and they’ve been jackhammering on the altar,” Mike said. “So I walk up to them and told them that there’s a wedding about to take place.”
The two construction workers went off to the side, sat on a lumber pile and watched the wedding.
Mike and Sandra moved to various places around the country, living at different military bases. They had their first son, Ben, while at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Shortly after, the young family drove in their yellow Ford Bronco to Alaska, where they lived for the next five years. Sandra gave birth to their daughters — Sarah in 1972 and Jenney in 1976 — then the family moved to Helena, Montana, for a short time, where Mike practiced law for a private firm.
Sandra and Mike enjoyed the military, so they returned and moved to Fort Ritchie in Maryland, where their daughter Ellen was born in 1978. After his assignment in Maryland, the family moved to Fort Riley in 1980. When they arrived, Sandra was pregnant with their son Harry and taking care of the kids while Mike was traveling between Fort Riley and Alaska.
They said while Mike was away, they just had to do what needed to be done and have patience for each other. Sandra said one of the hardest things for any family is when someone is gone to a warzone for a year.
“We didn’t have a lot of the things that we can do now,” Sandra said. “We couldn’t Skype, we couldn’t do that. We wrote letters; they got mixed up in the mail. … Since he was always away, you couldn’t get a quick answer.”
Mike said when you come back, you’ve got to work your way back into the family and get that rhythm going again.
After some time away, the couple returned to Manhattan, where Mike practiced law and served eight years as a Riley County commissioner after being elected in 2002. The couple decided to stay in Manhattan because they said it was a good place to raise a family.
“A lot of things were set up for families and a lot of good people,” Sandra said.
They had some advice for successful relationships.
“The secret is patience, and keep doing it, patience and understanding, and you got to love each other,” Mike said.
He went on to say there’s got to be chemistry. “You’ve got to think alike, and then that evolves into the emotion of love,” Mike said. “Then you’ve also got to have patience because people are imperfect, and we all do stupid stuff, and you’ve got to accept that.”
Sandra said one of the keys to their marriage was having “gone together” for a few years before marriage. She said there also was no cohabitation.
Mike and Sandra said it’s important to talk about life and get to know each other before getting married. “You know if you want to have kids, don’t assume (your spouse) wants kids,” Mike said. “Talk finances, for god’s sake. Talk finances and how you’re going to handle them.”
The couple thinks having a moral compass also helps in marriage. Mike said having some religious affiliation and having a faith foundation is part of that, and Sandra agreed.
To keep their relationship lively, Sandra and Mike continue to talk. They said that’s key since a lot of couples stop talking.
They said they are voracious readers; they get coffee together and hash out the world’s problems.
One thing they do every day is go downstairs at 5 p.m., have some tea, and watch the news together with their dog on the sofa and “bitch about our elected representatives.”