John Selfridge activates his hand-built, full-size, electric menorah (or hanukkiah) Sunday during a celebration of Hanukkah’s first night at the Manhattan Jewish Congregation. Selfridge said it took him two years to build it, which has been utilized in the past by Jewish populations in Kansas City as well as Manhattan. “It’s made to tell a story,” Selfridge said.
Jennifer Hunter grabs food for a to-go container Sunday during a celebration of Hanukkah’s first night at the Manhattan Jewish Congregation. Hunter said she appreciates the expanding Jewish community in Manhattan. “There was a very strong one in Kearney, Nebraska, where I lived, so it’s nice to know there is a Jewish community here as well,” Hunter said.
Families, candles and plenty of latkes filled the Manhattan Jewish Congregation building Sunday evening as people gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.
The eight-day holiday began with three blessings recited by congregation member Miriam Edelman. The trio of blessings read on the first night of Hanukkah are specific to that night, and all eight days feature individual blessings.
Congregation president Mirit (pronounced “Marie”) Shamir said the three blessings recited on the first night are to honor the candles lit, commemorate the miracles of God, and to celebrate peoples’ existence. The word “hanukkah” is Hebrew for “dedication.”
“More than 2,000 years ago I believe, the Syrian Greek king ruled Antioch and the land as well,” Shamir said, “so he didn’t allow natives there to practice their own religion. So, in a way, Hannukah is also a second independence day.”
Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrian Greek army and the subsequent rededication of the Holy Temple in ancient Jerusalem. The Hanukkah miracle, which is addressed in the second blessing of the first night, is that just enough oil was found to light the temple lamp for what was thought to be one day. The lamp remained lit for eight days.
Shamir told congregation members before dinner that Jewish tradition dictates the flames from the candles are to be seen through a window to represent “sharing our light with the world.”
“It’s a reminder to not rest on our heels,” Shamir said, “but that we need to continue to fight for justice and freedom.”
The group placed individual menorahs, also called hanukkiahs, on tables before food was served. Congregation members took turns lighting candles for each other to place in the hanukkiahs.
Congregation member John Selfridge activated his hand-built, full-size, electrified hanukkiah for the occasion. His hanukkiah stands about 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide and features green fiber-optic light strands bundled together to form the branches of a tree. The light strands are capped at the top by a decorative candleholder, which instead of a wax candle holds a piece of rosin shaped to look like a candle. The rosin tip contains a LED light that mimics a flame.
“I automated it, so that when you punch a button for the corresponding night, it will then light up in order from left to right,” Selfridge said.
Selfridge said it took him two years to build the hanukkiah, which has been utilized in the past by Jewish populations in Kansas City as well as Manhattan.
“It’s made to tell a story,” Selfridge said.
About 40 people came to the Hanukkah party, which featured several homemade dishes, including the traditional latkes, or fried potato cakes. Shamir said Jews eat a lot of fried foods during Hanukkah to celebrate the oil that kept the lamp lit. Other menu items included brisket, home-baked cookies, and even a small jar of trout caviar to sample.
Latkes are Manhattan resident Jennifer Hunter’s favorite Hanukkah food. She said she grew up celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas, as her father was Jewish and her mother was Baptist.
“We still celebrate that way a bit,” Hunter said. “I’m wanting to do that more with my children.”
Hunter has four children, the oldest of which is 14. She said they enjoy Christmas but are becoming more familiar with Hanukkah.
“Hanukkah is new-ish to them,” Hunter said. “We’ve been to an event at the congregation before. They know of Hanukkah, but they haven’t gotten into it as much as I would like them to.”
Hunter said Christmas and Hanukkah have similarities in the sharing of food and spending time with family. She said she enjoyed the “mix and match” of holidays growing up, and now she appreciates the expanding Jewish community in the Little Apple.
“There was a very strong one in Kearney, Nebraska, where I lived, so it’s nice to know there is a Jewish community here as well,” Hunter said.
The eight days of Hanukkah come to an end at sundown on Dec. 26.