Looser coronavirus regulations are coming to Riley County sometime this week.
Although officials did not indicate what the new rules will look like, county spokeswoman Alice Massimi said officials anticipated revisiting the rule limiting the size of group gatherings. Currently, public gatherings are limited to 50 people, unless a person acquires a permit from the health department.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs issued the latest health regulations on Nov. 23; it mandated mask-wearing in all public spaces in the county.
These health rules issued by Gibbs are meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
As roughly 10% of the county has already been vaccinated, officials began looking at loosening restrictions as Riley County’s rate of positive tests continues to decline. From Feb. 7-13, the county recorded a 2.6% rate of positive tests, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the week prior. The two-week average was 3.71%. Officials said this was the third consecutive week Riley County has seen a rate decrease.
Gibbs said 4,885 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 2,130 being fully vaccinated.
These numbers do not include people vaccinated through private entities like Dillons.