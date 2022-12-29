Editor’s note: This is the second of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.
Riley County will see several notable court cases in 2023.
Kamahl Bobian of Manhattan is set to go to trial June 5.
Bobian is charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Shanell Bobian, aggravated burglary, and two counts of violating a protective order. The alleged incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021, at 417 S. 12th St. in Manhattan.
If found guilty, Bobian faces possible life imprisonment for first-degree murder, with the possibility of parole after 50 years. The burglary charge comes with a sentence of three to 14 years, and the violation of protective order charges each come with up to a year in jail. He also faces possible fines.
Two police officers responded to the address for a welfare check and issued an “attempt-to-locate” bulletin to other law enforcement agencies. Topeka police found Bobian on I-70 in Topeka, walking away from a vehicle that was involved in an accident.
Meanwhile in Pottawatomie County, residents reported to police some suspicious activity in the 5400 block of Moody Road. When officers responded to the scene, they found Shanell Bobian’s body. Judge Kendra Lewison will preside over the case.
Joshua Leslie Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley, is set for trial on March 6 to March 10.
Cummings faces attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery charges for a shooting that happened in last December inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St.
The attempted first-degree murder charge is for shooting Reed Godinet, 24, a former defensive end on the K-State football team; the attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges are for using a firearm on Hector Manuel Martinez, 24.
Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, is charged with first-degree murder.
Montgomery faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5. He also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Montgomery, and one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Montgomery is set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 with Judge William Malcolm.
Gage Anderson’s jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 7 to 17.
Anderson is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child for the Dec. 1, 2020, death of his then-girlfriend’s son, Cyrus Matthew Miller. Miller was taken to medical doctors with bruises covering his body, and Matthew Lockwood, an emergency doctor, said the boy was limp and unresponsive. Anderson was arrested on Dec. 17, 2020.
Lewison will preside over the case.
Robert Iacobellis, 62, is choosing to withdraw his plea of guilty for child sex crimes he is facing.
Iacobellis entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant asserts innocence but admits that the evidence likely would result in his being found guilty. A hearing is set for Jan. 4. Lewison will preside over the case.
Before the plea, Iacobellis had been facing a May trial for 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought by four women. Three of the women were children at the time.
Before that, Iacobellis faced 130 counts of sexual offenses, but prosecutors whittled them down to incidents the women could specifically recall.
Police arrested Iacobellis in August 2019 as part of a child rape investigation. Bob’s Diner has since closed.
Joshua Penabaz, former USD 383 preschool nurse, is set for trial on May 15 through May 19.
Penabaz is charged with 35 counts of child sex crimes. He pleaded not guilty in late October. If found guilty, Penabaz faces a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 25 years and a fine of $500,000 for all 35 counts.
He was first arrested in Feb. 18 for 11 counts of rape, eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. In June, Penabaz was charged with eight additional crimes — including one involving a child at the school. Penabaz in September 2021 allegedly raped a 5-year-old student at College Hill Early Learning Center, where he was employed at the time, according to a press release from Riley County police.
Penabaz also was charged with four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Those counts allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011 involving a girl between ages 2 and 4 at the time. That child was not a student at the school. Lewison will preside over the case.
Bernice Farmer, 76, from Ogden, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Farmer admitted to RCPD that she shot her husband in the head following an argument they had. The alleged incident happened on Oct. 21. She is set for a preliminary examination on Jan. 24 with Judge William Malcolm.