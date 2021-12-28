Editor’s note: This is one of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.
Kansas State University officials are preparing for a change in leadership and enhanced economic initiatives for 2022.
President Richard Myers announced his retirement from the university in May after four years in the role. A previously retired four-star Air Force general and former Joint Chiefs of Staff, Myers said that he wanted to depart KSU at the end of the year.
On Dec. 2, the Kansas Board of Regents voted to make Richard Linton from North Carolina State the 15th president of K-State. Linton, 55, comes to Manhattan from serving as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at NC State since 2012. His first official day as president is Feb. 14. Myers will remain on hand through that date to assist with the change. Linton, a food scientist by training, told The Mercury his first order of business as president will be to “listen to a lot of people.”
ENROLLMENT
One of the major concerns he faces is declining enrollment at the university. Data from the Regents indicates a 3% drop in total student enrollment and a 1% drop in new student enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. The total count of students at K-State for this fall is 20,229 — the lowest enrollment figure the university has observed since 1989, when KSU had 20,110 students.
For fall 2019, the university tallied 21,719 students. That amount declined in 2020 to 20,854 students. The decline in enrollment at the university started after reaching a peak of 24,766 students in the fall of 2014. Since that time, K-State enrollment has dropped 18.3%, or 4,537 students.
Linton told The Mercury on Dec. 2 that university officials will have to “figure out how to reverse that” in the future.
VACCINES
Linton will also have to address vaccine mandates in the coming year. Since Linton’s naming as president, university officials paused the institution’s vaccine requirement for employees indefinitely. A federal judge in Georgia blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order Dec. 7 requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors, which in turn applies to K-State.
With the campus vaccine requirement on hold, that means the threat of termination for employees who don’t get their jabs by Jan. 4 is also on hold. University administrators had previously said employees who don’t comply by the new deadline would be terminated on Jan. 9. The Mercury reported in late November that 82% of KSU faculty and staff were vaccinated. Of the 9,206 employees on campus, 455 filed requests to be exempt from the vaccine requirement for religious or medical reasons.
ECONOMIC
PROSPERITY PLAN
KSU officials will also be working on implementing their recently announced Economic Prosperity Plan, which is supposed to create 3,000 new jobs and $3 billion in additional investments into the state of Kansas over the next 10 years. The plan is a response to a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to tangibly show how higher institutions in the state will add to the state economy. This directive, which K-State Innovation Partners CEO Kent Glasscock said was “very rare” for a university to issue, will focus on four areas: food and agriculture systems innovation; digital agriculture and advanced analytics; biosecurity and biodefense; and extension and outreach.
Glasscock said the Regents will track both the number of jobs created by the plan and the number of dollars attracted to the state from around the country. KSU vice president for research Dave Rosowsky said the plan should be fully fleshed out and ready to be activated by the end of February.
CONSTRUCTION
In addition, KSU officials are looking forward to the completion of the next phase of the $43 million North Campus Corridor project. Kimball Avenue is closed between Denison and North Manhattan Avenues through at least August of next year, as part of a $4 million 10th phase of the project. This phase involves the “total reconstruction” of the street, storm drainage system, and sidewalks. Kimball Avenue will be widened, and a raised landscaped median will be placed in between the east and westbound lanes where the roadway curves.
The multi-use trail in that area will also be closed during construction. Improvements to traffic signals, pedestrian walkways, and bicycle trails are also part of the project. Bayer Construction of Riley County is estimating that the Kimball Avenue project will be fully completed by December 2022. Work began on the corridor project in 2017, with the final phase expected to be completed by 2024.
MANHATTAN- OGDEN SCHOOL DISTRICT
On Jan. 5, the makeup of the USD 383 board will change. Board president Jurdene Coleman and member Katrina Lewison did not seek re-election in November; their seats will be filled by members-elect Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Christine Weixelman. Incumbent board member Karla Hagemeister retained her seat following the November election.
INDIAN MASCOT
Both Hagemeister and Morris-Hardeman, along with board vice president Kristin Brighton, are in favor of advancing ideas such as changing the Indian mascot and imagery at Manhattan High School. Weixelman joins current board members Darell Edie, Curt Herrman and Brandy Santos in their preference to keep the Indian image while enhancing Indigenous-focused curriculum.
The discussion about the MHS mascot, which has circulated for more than 30 years, resurfaced after a commission formed by Gov. Laura Kelly recommended in July that all Kansas schools “review and eliminate” the use of any Native American mascots, nicknames, or imagery.
Some people say the high school chose the mascot to honor Frank Prentup, a man of Native American descent who taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940.
Brighton suggested a change to the Indian image in November. She will form a private group in the coming weeks consisting of former board members and other community individuals to think up ideas for addressing the mascot issue and enhancing Native American educational content. She will present her results of their discussions to the board later.
PANDEMIC
RESPONSE
District officials and board members will also continue to contend with the pandemic and its effects. At the Jan. 19 board meeting, district superintendent Marvin Wade will present the latest update to the pandemic response plan. Officials will gather data on COVID-19 through students’ return to school and use that information to help them decide how to proceed. The district is ending the year with masks optional at MHS and district auxiliary buildings. They are still required at other schools.
As part of its pandemic response, the district also plans to address the mental health concerns of students and staff. In November, MHS Principal Mike Dorst, Eisenhower Middle School Principal Tracy Newell, and Anthony Middle School Principal Vickie Kline told board members about the emotional struggles their staff and students are dealing with daily.
Newell said Pawnee Mental Health counselors met with 10-15 students at the school one day out of the week through the fall semester. Dorst said children had a hard time readjusting to the daily school structure, and more behavioral issues were noted upon students’ return to in-person classes for the 2021-22 school year. Newell said he and other administrators are brainstorming ways to help improve the mental and emotional health of students and staff.
AFGHAN
RESETTLEMENT
The district will also be preparing for an influx of Afghan children. As more people flee Afghanistan following the country’s takeover by the Taliban in August, more school-aged children will be arriving with their families to the Manhattan area over the coming year. The district’s English for Speakers of Other Languages coordinator, Emily Cherms, is part of the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team, and will assist Afghan families with enrolling children in school and other English-learning needs.
CONSTRUCTION & CAREER ACADEMY
Additionally, work on the district’s 2018 bond issue-funded construction continues into the new year. As part of a brief report on construction during the Dec. 20 meeting, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said that crews are “getting to the end” of the Eugene Field Early Learning Center project, with the parking lot to be completed by the end of winter break next week. He said the punch list of items at MHS should be finished this coming spring so that the expanded West Campus is ready for all four grades in fall 2022.
Reid also said during a separate report that public meetings about the potential for using the MHS East Campus building for a career academy are coming soon. Board members voted in June to move forward with a plan to create a career academy in conjunction with Manhattan Area Technical College. A committee was formed to explore the formation of an academy that would potentially be located at 901 Poyntz Ave.
Reid said two in-person meetings and two virtual meetings are being planned for January and February to give community members a chance to take part in “some pretty important conversations for the school to identify what it needs.”
A feasibility study is the next requirement to determine if the 901 Poyntz building would actually work as a career academy facility. The MHS East Campus building will become vacant once the additions to MHS West to support a combined 9th-12th grade campus are finished.
Officials plan to open the career academy in late 2023.