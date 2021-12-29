Editor’s note: This is one of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.
Planning for new developments will be a big part of the schedule for Manhattan city commissioners and Riley County commissioners in the coming year.
CITY COMMISSION
The Manhattan City Commission gains a new member next month.
Commissioner-elect John Matta will officially take a seat at the table when the board meets Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Matta beat commissioner Aaron Estabrook for the seat during the November election.
Mayor Wynn Butler and fellow commissioner Usha Reddi won their re-election campaigns. Those three join Mark Hatesohl and Linda Morse on the commission. Morse will be mayor beginning Jan. 4.
Matta has said that he expects he, Butler and Hatesohl will create a majority of commissioners who are fiscal conservatives, and he hopes they will “get spending under control.”
ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT
Commissioners will consider the future of multiple economic development projects, including flood mitigation engineering to further develop the Plaza West area, which previously has had major flooding. ICON Investments, led by CivicPlus founder Ward Morgan, owns the development. Possible plans include a hotel, apartment complex, recreation center, multi-family housing and more restaurants.
The city government also will look at proposals for a $43.6 million Museum of Art and Light planned for 2023. The city had approved a proposal to build that museum next to the Flint Hills Discovery Center, but developers are working on plans for a new location, which they haven’t yet disclosed.
Commissioners will continue to explore ideas for improving the Aggieville district, including a proposed $40 million commercial and residential building with Back 9 Development. Back 9 officials told the commission in September that their plans include replacing a parking lot at 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill with a mixed-use building with 21,000 square feet of retail space, 155,000 square feet of office space, 13,000 square feet of public gathering space and 23,000 square feet of residential space. The commission agreed to a pre-development pact in September.
Commissioners are also looking forward to the newest parking garage next to Rally House opening later in 2022. Officials are still discussing the hours of operation and rates for the garage, which has a price tag of $400,000.
Additionally, the commission will track the progress of a $65,000 economic development agreement that will allow Elsey Holdings, LLC to build a new headquarters for apartment housing firm The Prime Company in Manhattan. The company’s current headquarters is at Prime Place MHK, one of its local apartment complexes. Construction on a new building is set to begin in February, with the facility set for completion in August 2023.
DIVERSITY
In 2022, commissioners will work to improve five areas as designated by the board’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. The group was formed last December to find areas for Manhattan to be a more welcoming community.
In December, task force members presented their report, which identified five areas of improvement for the city — economic opportunity; health and wellness; individual and family support; livability and public safety. For each category, the committee made recommendations for the commission to consider with future decisions.
Some of those include more affordable housing, increasing culturally competent healthcare providers, hiring a city diversity, equity and inclusion officer, increasing access to resources like food and transportation and improving the ability to handle homelessness and addiction.
LEVEE PROJECT
This coming spring, a project to improve the levee that protects Manhattan from flooding will begin.
The commission in September approved a $30 million bid from ESI Contracting of Kansas City, Kansas, to improve the levee, which is a physical barrier designed to protect the central part of the city from potential flooding of Kansas and Big Blue rivers. Construction is set to start in the spring, and city engineer Brian Johnson anticipates the project will take 30 months to complete. The project would increase the levee height between 0.5 and 3.5 feet at various points across nearly the entire 5-mile levee.
City officials previously said they are pursuing the project because the levee, completed in 1963, didn’t perform as expected during the 1993 flood.
RILEY COUNTY
Riley County government is focusing on new EMS facility, rural economic development, local elections, and updates to the county website and vision 2025 plan.
EMS FACILITY
UPDATES
Riley County is in the process of getting a new Emergency Medical Services building. EMS director David Adams proposed the new building. According to Adams, the building is aging, and the county needs a new facility. Adams wants a place where vehicles and backup equipment can be stored in a single building. County officials want the new headquarters to include more ambulance and equipment bays, updated sleeping areas for on-call staff, and more offices and training rooms.
Currently, the plans for the EMS station request for proposal stage. Five companies have put in proposals for the new facility, interviews will begin in January to discuss design, layout and cost estimates.
Commissioners are also looking at adding EMS services for the north part of Riley County. Adams proposed placing two new employees at the Leonardville fire station and providing them with the equipment they need to provide emergency medical services.
The new equipment would be a vehicle, sirens, lights, radios, cardiac monitor and CPR device. The county could also downsize from three fire vehicles to two at the Leonardville fire station to allow space for an EMS vehicle or add a bay to the University Park station and move a vehicle from Leonardville to that location.
ELECTIONS
In the coming year, Riley County will hold elections for state offices (governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and some state representatives, though not Manhattan’s).
The county also will have an election for the District 1 seat of the commission currently held by John Ford. His term will expire in January 2023; he said he hasn’t decided whether he’s running for re-election.
The election is in November.
RURAL ECONOMIC ADVISORY BOARD
In 2022 Riley County commissioners will select community members to a rural economic development advisory board. The board will develop more ways for rural residents to continue economic development outside of the city and find more ways to attract business and opportunity for the rural part of Riley County. Nine members will make up the board, and commissioners are still receiving applications for those positions.
COVID-19
Riley County will continue its COVID-19 efforts throughout 2022. The Riley County Health Department will still offer testing, vaccines and booster shots for Riley country residents. Officials will continue to track the rate of infections and report those to the state and send out regular updates monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.
OTHER PROJECTS
The commission will look at making updates to the vision 2025 plan. Updates could include Housing improvements, more economic development and improved broadband wireless technology throughout the county.
The county is also updating its website; the updates will include a new color palette of green and blue and a more “user-friendly” layout.
The updates will go live in February.