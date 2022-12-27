Editor’s note: This is one of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.
Manhattan’s educational entities will have enrollment challenges, demolition projects, a school branding issue and a change in leadership to look forward to in 2023.
KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY – ENROLLMENT
Kansas State University officials look to reverse a trend of declining enrollment in the coming year.
The fall semester headcount for all KSU campuses in 2022 was 19,722 — the lowest fall enrollment figure since 1988, when the university reported an enrollment of 19,301 students.
The university’s total enrollment has steadily declined over the past eight years, from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014. K-State president Richard Linton called declining enrollment the university’s “number one challenge” during his first State of the University address in October.
To reverse this trend, university officials are working to attract more out-of-state students in the coming year by offering new scholarship opportunities, including the Wildcat Nonresident Award, which allows eligible out-of-state students to attend KSU at in-state tuition cost.
BUILDING DEMOLITION
The KSU Manhattan campus will undergo visible changes in 2023 as several buildings are town down and the departments in those buildings relocated around campus.
Notably, the Ahearn Gym and Natatorium will be the first to come down. The Natatorium, which houses much of the kinesiology department offices and classes, will be demolished in two phases. First, the pool area will come down in March or April. Then, in the summer months, demolition crews will move on to the rest of the Natatorium, including the administrative offices, conference room, a 4,000-square-foot research gym, classrooms and locker rooms.
The kinesiology department will move its offices and classes into parts of Justin Hall and Lafene Health Center. Demolition to Ahearn Gym will begin once the Natatorium is razed and will likely continue into 2024. Both building sites will be returned to green space. K-State officials said that, by demolishing both buildings, the university will save about $300,000 annually in maintenance costs. Ahearn Fieldhouse will not come down, but instead will be prepared for future renovations.
Another building that will be demolished on campus is Edwards Hall. Edwards was built in 1967 as a residence hall and now houses several administrative units, including Human Capital Services and the university police department. Demolition will begin in January and is expected to be completed by May. Human Capital Services will move to the first and second floors of Dykstra Hall, as will the Environmental Health and Safety department.
In the past two years, the building suffered a fire attributed to a faulty HVAC unit last March scorched a third-floor room, causing $20,000 in damage, and a severe thunderstorm in June of this year ripped off a portion of the building’s roof. Officials said the empty space will be used for additional campus parking.
NEXT-GEN K-STATE STRATEGIC PLAN
University officials also will work on implementing the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan. This plan, which replaces the previously established K-State 2025 plan, will focus on reinforcing the core values and mission of the university as a land-grant institution, or a university that has scientific, agricultural and military science components.
University administrators will seek out new funding opportunities and resources to support research, teaching, outreach, international activities and economic development priorities.
KSU president Richard Linton wrote on Dec. 16 that university officials plan on implementing the Next-Gen strategic plan by the end of May 2023. In mid-January, KSU officials will identify the main themes to focus on for the Next-Gen plan and begin assigning task forces to address those themes by February. Linton wrote that the task forces will be “charged with considering key questions related to the current state and future of K-State,” using a series of questions to determine what most people would like to see happening at K-State over the next few years.
“We have the unique opportunity to define the vision for a next-generation land-grant university and then live out that vision,” Linton wrote.
USD 383 – WADE RETIRING
The Manhattan-Ogden school district will see a change in leadership about halfway through the coming year.
Current USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade is retiring effective June 30. Wade, who has been with the district since 2017, replaced former superintendent Bob Shannon, who retired that year. Wade, 65, announced his retirement in November.
To fill Wade’s position, the USD 383 Board of Education created a pathway for assistant superintendent Eric Reid to take over as superintendent. The board voted Dec. 21 to rescind a motion made during its April 20 meeting to write a superintendent succession plan that would have outlined superintendent job duties and responsibilities. Board president Curt Herrman said Reid’s prior experience as superintendent of USD 327 Ellsworth-Kanopolis-Geneseo was sufficient, therefore a physical document outlining job duties wasn’t necessary. Herrman also said Reid’s heavy involvement in the management of the district over the past two years during Wade’s absences has proven Reid’s leadership skills.
The succession plan came about earlier in the year, after Reid was a candidate for a Kansas City-area superintendent position in February. Reid replaced former assistant superintendent Robert Seymour in 2015.
Additionally, district director of business services Lew Faust is retiring. Just a few months younger than Wade, Faust has worked in education for 43 years. He joined USD 383 in 2009, spending two years as director of the Open Door tutoring program before becoming director of business services. He spent 25 years in USD 418 McPherson as a teacher and high school principal before coming to Manhattan.
MHS INDIAN BRANDING
Although the current USD 383 board has no interest in taking up discussion about the Manhattan High School “Indian” branding and imagery, that could change as the makeup of the board does.
In November, Herrman said during a board meeting that the majority of board members have no interest in discussing the issue any further. Along with Herrman, fellow board members Brandy Santos, Christine Weixelman and Darell Edie are all in favor of keeping the American Indian branding and imagery at MHS. Herrman’s comments came a week after the Kansas State Board of Education endorsed a proposal to have public schools in the state eliminate any Native American-themed mascots within the next three to five years.
The recommendation adopted by the state board originally came from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, chaired by Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership Alex Red Corn. Red Corn said at the state board meeting in October that the research into Native American-themed mascots and school imagery indicates it is “detrimental to student learning.”
Herrman has indicated to The Mercury in November that the board is “an election away from having the Indian changed.” An election will take place in November 2023 for open positions on the USD 383 board. Herrman, Edie, Santos and Kristin Brighton’s seats on the board will be up for election. More information about election dates and candidates will be released this spring.
BOND CONSTRUCTION
USD 383 also will continue its spate of construction projects funded by a 2018 bond issue into the coming year.
Notably, the Manhattan High School West Campus addition for freshmen on the eastern side of the building will be fully completed and dedicated in 2023. District officials plan to open the new freshmen space when school starts in August. That leaves the MHS East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave. open to new possibilities as a district administrative center in the future.
Designs from architecture firm MultiStudio will be finished by March before the completed plans are sent to McCown Gordon Construction and the city of Manhattan to begin seeking bids. Principal architects on the project hope to start renovating the building in September 2023. Preliminary concept renderings presented to the board in October show 901 Poyntz as housing a new Board of Education meeting room, district communications, the superintendent’s office, the district FIT Closet and human resources department. The kitchen, cafeteria, and district IT department will remain largely untouched in architect renderings.
Other district construction projects are set to be completed through the spring and summer of 2023, including updates to several elementary schools, and the construction of a new district transportation barn and central kitchen.