Kansas State University President Richard Linton conferred the degrees to graduates in the College of Arts and Sciences during fall commencement Dec. 10 in Bramlage Coliseum. Linton and other university officials are working to reverse an eight-year trend of declining enrollment.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Editor’s note: This is one of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.

Manhattan’s educational entities will have enrollment challenges, demolition projects, a school branding issue and a change in leadership to look forward to in 2023.