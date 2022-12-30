Editor’s note: This is the last of three stories this week about what’s to come this year in various areas of the community.
The Manhattan and Riley County commissions tackle a number of topics during 2023, including a city election, temporary airport closure and development of a new EMS headquarters.
City election
The Manhattan City Commission will have three seats up for election, which could change the political makeup of the board.
Mark Hatesohl, John Matta and Linda Morse will be up for election in November.
The five-person commission currently has a conservative majority with Hatesohl, Matta and commissioner Wynn Butler; Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi represents the liberal side. This conservative majority has been in place since the most recent city election in 2021.
The two vote getters in the city commission election receive four-year terms while the third-place person receives a two-year term.
MHK Airport project
The Manhattan Regional Airport runway repair project will lead to the facility’s closure from mid-May to the end of August.
Airport officials said the airport’s runways and airline terminals will be closed, with flights to be diverted to other regional hubs, during the third phase of the construction project. The full closure is happening to allow crews to rebuild the surface of both runways where they intersect. Commercial airlines operate from the main runway, but private and general aviation flights utilize the smaller runway, which crosses the main one. To complete the full rebuild of the main runway, both must be shut down.
Airport director Brandon Keazer said Phase 1 of construction is underway and will not affect airfield operations. The second phase of work will trigger a runway closure for three days, March 28-31, for Clarkson Construction to outline the next area for repairs. Following that brief closure, Keazer said crews will begin breaking down the asphalt where both runways meet.
Commercial flights into MHK Regional will be suspended for about 100 days to allow for runway repairs. General aviation flights will be suspended for about 60 days. Keazer said he anticipates the return of commercial flights on Sept. 1.
In July, the FAA announced it would give the airport a $36.1 million grant, which the city commission officially accepted. The plan is to lay a 5-inch asphalt base after the pavement is rubblized, a term used to describe the process of breaking the 150-foot runway up into tiny asphalt pieces and then smoothing it out. Crews will then apply a 10.5-inch concrete surface. Other outside sections will get a 12-inch surface with no base.
The plan also calls for the reconstruction of the secondary runway, as well as adjacent intersections and five taxiways. One taxiway will be removed because of a change in FAA design standards, and more lights and navigational aids will be placed along the runway. The last time the runways were repaved was in 1979.
Aggieville
development
In the coming year, city commissioners will be keeping tabs on a $53.9 million project to develop a commercial property on a parking lot at 12th and Laramie streets in the Aggieville business district.
The “Midtown Development” project, as it’s being called, is being led by development firm Back 9 Development. Back 9 president TJ Vilkanskas told city commissioners in November that the proposed building that will be built on the former parking lot will be five floors and 139,150 square feet.
The first floor is to be retail space, while the second floor would be a mix of office and retail space. The remaining three floor would be offices.
Commissioners voted 4-1 in November to transfer the city-owned parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill to Back 9 for $1. The lot will no longer be available for parking starting Jan. 3.
Officials expect the “Midtown” project to generate $1 million in annual revenue for Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district once it is complete. A timeline for construction has not been given.
In another example of converting city parking lots into building sites, city commissioners will continue the process for transferring half of a parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets over to the Manhattan Housing Authority (MHA).
Commissioners approved a predevelopment agreement with MHA in November to develop half the lot into low-income senior housing to replace the Garden Grove apartments currently ran by the National Church Residences, and to retain 62 project-based housing vouchers in Manhattan.
Meeting documents say the housing authority must have “site control” of the project’s location to apply for federal and state low-income housing tax credits in 2023. MHA officials will provide a preliminary itemization of all costs for the project, as well as a preliminary schedule and construction timeline, to city commissioners by October.
KSU Foundation project
City commissioners will revisit a request from the Kansas State University Foundation for industrial revenue bonds in the coming year.
The Foundation is seeking $30 million in IRBs and a 10-year tax abatement at 100% each year, in order to fund an expansion of the Foundation’s office park. Commissioners tabled the request earlier this month and agreed they would rather provide a five-year tax abatement.
The foundation plans to construct another building at its office park in the Edge District at 1960 Kimball Ave. Foundation officials said the building will bring in 250 new jobs. The anticipated value of the 10-year tax abatement is projected to be $3.65 million or $365,000 annually. This is the third phase of the K-State Office Park project, with Phase 1 completed in October 2015 and Phase 2 completed in August 2018.
Foundation president Greg Willems told The Mercury that the Foundation would prefer to begin construction on its office expansion now. The commission’s tabling of the proposal means Willems and Foundation officials will have to provide more details and impacts of the project at future city commission meetings.
City board
consolidation
In 2023, the city commission will work toward consolidating the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee and the Social Services Advisory Board.
Commissioners voted Dec. 20 to dissolve both boards, as the boards duplicated services. City administrators proposed a timeline where commissioners would start accepting applications in March and have a new and consolidated board by the first week of April. Before making the new board, commissioners will establish a general fund allotment for the 2024 budget.
Officials haven’t said how many people would be on a combined board.
Riley County EMS Headquarters
Riley County continues to work toward a new EMS headquarters facility to replace the current facility at 2011 Claflin Road. The proposed 17,500-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
The county selected BHS Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project and will begin the contract negotiations.
EMS director David Adams is waiting on Lenexa-based Archimages Architecture to send send an initial draft of construction plans for the headquarters project. He said he’s also met with architects at Anderson Knight regarding the first designs for the building.
He said he should have more information on design and construction in the first week of January.
New sales tax
The countywide 0.2% sales tax for roads and bridges and the 0.5% citywide sales tax will both start in January.
The previous 0.5% sales tax is expiring at the end of the year. The county shared that tax revenue with the Manhattan city government, but the city broke away to implement its own tax.
The new county tax is scheduled to last for five years, and it would generate $10 million over the tax’s lifespan.
The proceeds of the 0.2% countywide sales tax will be used to finance the costs of bridge and roadway improvements, maintenance, and reconstruction.
The new city tax is scheduled to last for 10 years, and it would generate $65 million over the tax’s lifespan.
The city government would use 70% of the 10-year tax for debt and infrastructure, 20% for economic development and 10% for “workforce housing,” which administrators define as a program that will create affordable housing that will draw people to the community.
The sales tax rate in the Riley County portion of Manhattan will be 9.15%, and the rate in the Pottawatomie County portion of Manhattan will be 9.45%.