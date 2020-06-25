Bill Stolzer — a longtime community leader, bank president and member of a two banking families in Manhattan — died Saturday at Meadowlark Hills. He was 85.
Leo William “Bill” Stolzer, the son of a Kansas City banker, married into a Manhattan banking family and succeeded his father-in-law to run Union National Bank, which later became Commerce Bank. He was president, CEO and chairman for more than 50 years. He was also known as a generous philanthropist.
A Mercury article during Stolzer’s tenure credits Stolzer as “probably the community’s major source in funding and construction in development” as well as a “prominent figure in community relations with Kansas State University, as well as maintaining a taut string with Sen. Nancy Kassebaum.”
The Mercury at the time also called him Manhattan’s most-connected person to Fort Riley.
Tom Giller, Stolzer’s son-in-law who succeeded him as bank president in 2001, said Stolzer was an extremely hard working and dedicated banker who loved his family and community.
“Family and the community were very important to him,” Giller said. “He gave a lot of time and talent to various boards and committees over the last 50 years. I think that showed his strong connection, friendship and partnership in banking and in the community.”
Stolzer was born on October 14, 1934, in Kansas City Missouri, to Leo Joseph and Lucille Hopp Stolzer. He attended Bishop Hogan High School, then attended K-State, where he met his future wife Eleanor Griffith, a member of one of Manhattan’s most influential families, at Kites. The two later wed at Seven Dolors on Aug. 17, 1957.
Stolzer was an Air Force ROTC cadet while at K-State, and after graduating in 1957, he was commissioned and served as a B-66 tactical navigator/bombardier stationed in England, often commenting that his squadron’s mission was a one-trip to the Soviet Union.
Stolzer joined his father and father-in-law in the banking business. He succeeded his father-in-law, T.J. Griffith, as president at Union National Bank in Manhattan. During Stolzer’s tenure, he oversaw construction of the bank’s six-story building near downtown Manhattan.
The Stolzers became prominent leaders in the Manhattan and K-State communities. Stolzer was the first recipient of the Manhattan Art Council’s award for outstanding contributions by a businessperson, a director of the Manhattan Mutual Life Insurance Co., board president of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary Club and a past director of Seven Dolors School.
He also sat on the board of governors for the Coronado Council of the Boy Scouts, the Bank Management Commission of the Kansas Bankers Association, and on the board of directors for the American Bank Association, where he served as national treasurer in 1987. Stolzer was also chairman of the Griffith Lumber Company for over 50 years.
Stolzer served on the KSU Foundation’s Board of Trustees beginning in 1968 and the KSU College of Business Advisory Board. He also received the College of Business Administration’s Distinguished Alumni Fellow Award and the KSU Advancement award. He and his wife loved to entertain and would often host K-State, Bankers Association functions on their patio in Manhattan’s historic downtown neighborhood.
The Stolzers gave substantial financial support to several area organizations, including K-State Athletics, the Beach Museum of Art, the K-State Alumni Association.
The couple, avid skiers and travelers, also were strong contributors to several organizations in Vail Valley, Colorado, where they loved to visit, including the U.S. Skiing Foundation, the Vail Valley Foundation, Bravo and the Vailey Valley Medical Center.
Their legacy includes the Stolzer Family Gallery in the museum, the stairway at the Alumni Center and the Stolzer House at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
See a full obituary on Page A2.