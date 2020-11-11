Area residents put their patriotism on full display Wednesday morning as a Veterans Day parade of more than 500 people marched and drove down Poyntz Avenue from Manhattan Town Center to City Hall.
American flags waved in the breeze, motorcycles revved, car horns honked and Fort Riley’s and area high schools’ marching bands loudly played to commemorate Veterans Day.
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition celebrated the day with a lineup of events, including breakfast at the American Legion, a parade and a ceremony at Peace Memorial Auditorium that marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
With COVID restrictions in place, parade organizers made the events accessible by livestreaming both the parade and ceremony.
Jed Dunham, a K-State graduate who helped form the 48 Fallen 48 Found Project honoring K-State students who died during World War I, recognized veterans, local and worldwide, at the ceremony.
“Every Nov. 11, our country honors our veterans and all of those who have served,” he said. “I would like to extend a deep sense of appreciation and thanks and gratitude to all of our veterans wherever you may be and thank you for your service to this great country.”
Dunham said what helped start and inspire the current-day Veterans Day traditions can be traced back to the end of World War I. When the news reached Manhattan in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, people rang a large bell in town and gathered in the streets.
“It brought this entire community outdoors to celebrate and rejoice in the news that the war had ended,” Dunham said.
Later that morning, the Student Army Training Corps met at the district courthouse building on Poyntz Avenue and marched down to City Park.
Father Drew Hoffman told the story of Father Emil Kapaun, a Catholic-raised boy who was born on a farm in Pilsen, Kansas, in 1916. His upbringing eventually led Kapaun to become a chaplain in the U.S. Army, where he served in India and Burma in the final years of World War II. After the war, Kapaun was sent to Japan in the late 1940s, where he helped the First Cavalry Division repel the invasion of North Korea into South Korea.
Hoffman said Kapaun became known for his bravery and selflessness, helping anyone he saw injured without hesitation or praying with soldiers in their final moments. Kapaun became a prisoner of war in 1950 for seven months. Even then, Hoffman said, he cared for his fellow soldiers and helped boost morale and hope. Kapaun eventually died while in captivity after developing an illness in 1951.
“He will be known not just as one of the great Americans of all time but one of the great Catholics,” Hoffman said. “Perhaps we can be inspired by Fr. Kapaun and from all of our veterans ... that when times become difficult, when our backs are against the wall, that’s when the great ones for so many centuries have shown themselves the best.”