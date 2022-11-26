Wildcats handle Kansas, clinch spot in Big 12 title game

A competitive Sunflower Showdown materialized for a half, but melted away with the incessant rain Saturday in No. 15 Kansas State’s 47-27 victory over Kansas.
“We beat a good football team today,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I told the guys we weren't gonna get the Texas version of KU, we were gonna get KU's best shot and they're a good team. I've got so much respect for Coach (Lance) Leipold and the program he has going there. It wasn't easy, and I knew it wouldn't be.”
The win not only extended the Wildcats’ winning streak in the series to 14, but it also secured a trip for K-State to the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, versus TCU.
"When you come to Kansas State you don't lose to the Jayhawks," junior quarterback Will Howard said. "We weren't gonna do that tonight. We knew what was on the line and we know what we've got ahead of us and I'm excited for it. I'm excited to start to getting ready for TCU again."
The Jayhawks did themselves no favors early on as the first quarter was filled with mistakes and miscues that made the already tough task of getting a road rivalry win even harder.
After an early stop on the first possession of the game, Kansas returner O.J. Burroughs muffed a monster 55-yard Ty Zentner punt near the goal line that was recovered by senior cornerback and Lawrence native Ekow Boye-Doe.
Senior wide receiver Malik Knowles found the end zone on the next play, scoring from five yards out on sweep giving the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.
Knowles showed off his versatility Saturday, ending the game with 38 rushing yards on three carries with two touchdowns to go long with two catches for 10 yards. He also ended the night with 135 yards off of kick returns, including a 69-yarder midway through the second half.
"I've been saying it the last couple weeks, (Knowles) is so good to have on your team and you know when you hand the ball to him, he can make a good play and you can throw the ball to him and (he can) make a big play," Howard said. "In my opinion how he should look at it and how we should look at it is that he's unguardable. That's the attitude he has to have is that he can't be guarded and I think he's really starting to play like that ... He's a huge asset to have as a quarterback."
The Jayhawks regained their footing and responded right back, turning a nine-play, 75-yard drive into a 12-yard run to the outside for a touchdown by junior Jayhawk running back Torry Locklin.
K-State got the ball back and scored again in due course as Howard located a wide open Sammy Wheeler deep behind the Jayhawk zone for a 42-yard score, retaking the lead at 14-7.
"I started my progression to the right side, which (Wheeler) was actually on and I kind of just got flushed out to the left a little bit," Howard said. "I was actually looking at Kade down the field, but he was pretty covered. And then all of a sudden, I kind of just saw Sammy out of the corner my eye and and he was he was like waving his arm at me a little bit because they just completely forgot about him. The offensive line gave me enough time and I was able to flip my feet and shot put it out to him and he came back and caught it like a punt. But hey, it works."
An illegal block in the back by Kansas on the ensuing kickoff set the Jayhawks up with first-and-10 at their own five. A false start backed them up two more yards.
One play later, a Kansas holding call in the end zone triggered a safety, pushing K-State’s lead to 16-7. The Wildcats then got the ball back on a free kick.
On the next possession, a nine-play, 39-yard drive ended with another Knowles sweep for a touchdown, this one from four yards out, pushing the Wildcat lead to 23-7.
To the Jayhawk’s credit, they did not allow the 16-point swing to phase them.
Instead, they marched their way down the field and scored on a 11-yard run from sophomore Devin Neal, which capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
Despite the fact that all four the Jayhawk’s touchdowns came on the ground, the WIldcats actually did a fairly good job of containing what can be a very lethal option run attack led by Daniels and Neal.
Kansas ended the game with just 141 yards on 30 carries for an average of 4.2 yard per carry and 307 yards total.
“You hold that offense to 307 yards, that’s a pretty good effort,” Klieman said. “And they had 27 points and I think they were averaging 34-35 points a game. They're a good team. We were just fortunate enough that we were able to get a few stops and able to rush the football in the second half.”
K-State got in the end zone one last time in the first half.
On third-and-12 at the Wildcat 6-yard line, Howard found junior running back Deuce Vaughn on a screen and the junior speedster took it 80 yards before getting caught at the Kansas 14.
"It was it was a really good play call,” Howard said. “We were backed up pretty good and it was third and an extra long and we knew we wanted to get that on the field. With the ball being a little slick, it was an easy play. We're able to get the get the big dogs moving a little bit and once they started releasing downfield, Deuce made a couple of guys miss. It's easy for me because all I have to do is just give it to him and let him do the rest and he did a really good job."
Vaughn ended the game with 229 total yards including 149 yards rushing on 25 carries and 82 yards receiving on two catches.
Two plays later, Howard found Phillip Brooks wide open through the air for a 14-yard score, stretching the lead back to 16.
Howard ended the night with 213 yards on 11-of-21 passing with two touchdowns.
On the Jayhawks next drive, Kansas got its last score of the half, Neal scored on a three-yard run after a pass interference call on Boye-Doe in the end zone, cutting the K-State lead back to nine.
The Wildcats did struggle at times getting off the field. In each of the Jayhawks’ four touchdown drives, Kansas drove 75 yards on at least seven plays. However
“What hurt us in the first half was a real lack of communication with the noise and lack of hand signals and we got misaligned a few times and we had a couple of busted coverages or busted assignments,” Klieman said. “And that cost us. You can't do that against a good football team that can run the ball and throw the ball like they can. … They run a lot of unbalanced stuff and we settled into that in the second half, tackled a little bit better, got more pressure on the quarterback. Plus we were able to rush the football and hang on to it a little bit longer.
The Wildcats got in the red zone on their second-to-last possession of the half, but a Howard fumble ended the hopes of a final quick score before halftime.
K-State went into the break leading 30-21.
The scoring significantly slowed in the second half, K-State had the lone points in the third quarter on a one-yard pitch to Vaughn at the goal line for a touchdown, pushing K-State’s lead to 40-21.
The Jayhawks managed one final response, a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels. Kansas failed on the two-point conversion, and the Wildcats’ lead stood at 37-27.
The Wildcats scored on their next two drives. The first, a 27-yard field goal from Zentner, pushed the lead to 13. The second, a five-yard run from freshman running back DJ Giddens, extended the K-State lead to 20, their largest of the game so far.
The K-State shifted primarily to the run in the second half. Howard only attempted three passes, which were all incomplete, while the Wildcat running machine racked up 173 of its 230 yards on the ground in the final two quarters.
"We feel like we have a pretty good team that can run some power stuff whenever it comes down to it and to be able to do that and finish the game like that, I believe it was 26 times in 27 plays,” Vaughn said. “In those last 27 plays, 26 times we ran the football. So to be able to finish it like that was a big time."
K-State now shifts its gaze back to a rematch with the Horned Frogs next week. The Wildcats lost 38-28 to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this season in a game that featured multiple key injuries.
"They are going to be a huge challenge," Klieman said. "I think they're playing lights out right now, but we'll worry about that one sometime on Sunday. I'm going to enjoy this one tonight for another hour or two before I go to bed."
The championship game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.