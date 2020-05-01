A Wamego man was seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a semi truck Thursday near the Tuttle Creek Reservoir.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Delbert Henson, 47, was driving south on a motorcycle on Kansas Highway 13, east of Dyer Road, at 11:20 a.m. A semi truck driven by Alex White, 24, of Wamego, was traveling north in the same area.
The report said Henson traveled left of the center divide, and though White swerved to avoid the motorcyclist, Henson struck the driver’s side fuel tank and tires. Henson and the motorcycle came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway and the truck stopped on the east shoulder.
Troopers said a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputy applied a tourniquet to Henson’s leg, which made a “significant difference.”
Emergency responders flew Henson to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City for treatment of suspected serious injuries. The report said he was not wearing a helmet.
White had been wearing a seat belt and did not suffer any apparent injuries.