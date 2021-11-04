Manhattan-Ogden school board vice president Kristin Brighton said during the board meeting Wednesday evening that she would like to see the board take a “hard look” at changing Manhattan High School's Indian mascot by next year.
Brighton used her time during board comments to address the issue. She brought a copy of the MHS Mentor newspaper from 1992, when she was a student and had written as a student about the mascot controversy. She said it is the responsibility of the board to “revisit past decisions” and that the school’s Native American iconography remains “an elephant in the room.”
“The Indian was adopted as the MHS mascot in 1940,” Brighton said. “That was before school desegregation… before the civil rights movement.”
Brighton said she thought it was “time as a board that we recommend this change be made, even if it’s an unpopular opinion.” She said this would be “in no way trying to disrespect” Coach Frank Prentup, for whom some people say the mascot was chosen. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname "Chief." In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.
Brighton said the rededication of MHS West Campus that will take place next year when renovations and expansions are complete would be the “perfect time to respectfully retire” the Indian mascot. She added that she would like to see the board “working together to develop a policy that prohibits the use of human beings as mascots.”
“This should not be seen as erasing the past, but rather acknowledging peaceful change,” Brighton said.
None of the other board members or district administrators mentioned the mascot topic for the duration of the meeting.
Tuesday's election likely represents a shift in the way the board would vote when the new members take office in January.
Incumbent board member Karla Hagemeister, who won reelection Tuesday, has previously told The Mercury she would also like to see the Indian image retired. New board members Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman were split on their opinions of the mascot. Weixelman has said she is for keeping the Indian mascot, and Morris-Hardeman has said she would support changing it.
In July of last year, board members voted 4-3 to revisit ideas for changing the mascot. At that time, Brighton, Hagemeister, board member Katrina Lewison and board president Jurdene Coleman were in favor of revisiting the issue. Board members Darell Edie, Curt Hermann and Brandy Santos were against it.
Given all that, if no board members changed their minds, the split in January likely would shift to 3-4 for discussing changing the mascot.
Also in July, a commission formed by Gov. Laura Kelly to explore racial equity in Kansas indicated that all schools in the state shall “review and eliminate” the use of Native American mascots, nicknames, or imagery. The USD 383 board decided in 2016 to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a "Cultural and Ethnic Awareness" class as an elective. In 2017, MHS students picked a wolf to serve as an on-field mascot for high school events. The school hasn't yet bought a wolf costume, so MHS doesn't have an on-field mascot now.
The board took no action following Brighton's comments. Superintendent Marvin Wade said he would be happy to listen to the board's input and opinions on the matter.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said any board member can request an item be added to the board meeting agenda. Agenda items are determined up to a week in advance by administrators and board members. Reid said it's "up to the board" to decide "how and when" the mascot issue is discussed.