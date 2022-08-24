Officials continue to test the systems within the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility as they’ve pushed back the completion of the process from the end of summer to the end of the year.
The process of commissioning remains in motion to prepare the federal laboratory in Manhattan for operation.
“Commissioning is the testing and validation of all the systems inside the facility to ensure everything is running properly,” said Stephanie Jacques, public affairs specialist for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.
Jacques said on Tuesday that “we’re expecting (commissioning) to be completed later this year,” with no exact date established. In June, project manager Tim Barr said commissioning was set for completion by the end of the summer, although he also didn’t mention a specific date.
Jacques said no particular event has lengthened the process.
“It’s just the nature of commissioning,” she said. “As you test these facility systems, you have to make adjustments as needed.”
She supplied an example of the kind of testing and validation that needs to be done.
“Our HEPA (high efficiency particulate absorbing) filtration system needs to work with with other systems to make sure the air pressure in the facility stays where it needs to be,” she said.
Once operational, the $1.25 billion animal and zoonotic disease lab will play a leading role in the nation’s defense against agriculture- and livestock-related pathogens. The federal government officially selected Manhattan as the site for NBAF in January 2009.
Jacques emphasized that the actual operation of the NBAF is still some time away.
“Even after commissioning is complete and the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) takes ownership of the facility from the Department of Homeland Security, we still have a few more things to do before we can complete the transfer (of the science mission) from Plum Island to Manhattan,” she said, referring to the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York state.
“It will still take at least a couple of years to make the transfer,” she said.
Jacques said after the commissioning process is complete, the USDA will enter into an “endurance period” for 60 days that involves testing the way people apply the standardized operating procedures and processes they’ve been practicing for years.
A number of other steps, including what’s called the “science preparatory phase,” will precede the transfer as well.
The facility also must undergo a series of inspections and reviews by the Federal Select Agent Program, Jacques said.