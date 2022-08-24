NBAF building
This July 2021 photo shows the progress on construction of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan.

 Courtesy photo

Officials continue to test the systems within the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility as they’ve pushed back the completion of the process from the end of summer to the end of the year.

The process of commissioning remains in motion to prepare the federal laboratory in Manhattan for operation.