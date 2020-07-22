In a 5-5 vote, the Kansas Board of Education on Wednesday rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that would have delayed the opening of schools until after Labor Day. The order required a simple majority for approval.
Districts will now determine when they start school.
During a special meeting of the state board, several members cited local control as a reason for rejecting the order, while others pointed out that the virus does not abide by borders.
“I do not disagree with the need for training or consideration of all of the COVID issues … nor do I disagree with the idea of delaying (school),” said District 6 board member Deena Horst, who represents Riley County. “What I have issues with is we are stripping, by approving this executive order, we would be stripping elected boards of their statutory duty. For my small rural districts the governor’s (executive order)… is problematic.”
Horst, of Salina, voted against Kelly’s order.
The vote Wednesday was necessary because, after Kelly ended in-person classes last spring, the Republican-held Kansas Legislature enacted a measure curbing Kelly’s executive power during the pandemic. The law includes a provision requiring the state board of education to review executive orders pertaining to the closing of public or private school attendance centers.
Executive Order 20-58 would have not allowed “attendance, instruction, athletic practice or competition, rehearsal, performance, or other interaction of an instructional manner including virtual, online, and any other direct or indirect means of providing instruction between faculty/staff and students” until Sept. 9.
After the vote, Kelly said she would continue to push for a delayed start.
“I will continue to work with our school districts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our children and ask every school district to delay the start of school,” she said.
Kelly also said this vote puts schools, students and the economy at risk.
It was not immediately clear whether local districts will keep their original start dates.
Will Lawrence, Gov. Kelly’s chief of staff, said the reason the governor was requesting the delay was because of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
“Part of the reason for the delay is to give us time to flatten that curve,” he said. “The second thing is that this gives the school districts more time to prepare to open up in the fall.”
He addressed the issue of local control. While it takes away schools’ ability to decide to open on time or have a delay, it doesn’t take away their ability to prepare and determine what plan will be best for them, he said.
Following his presentation Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, gave the medical argument for delaying schools’ opening for three weeks.
In the past 48 hours the Kansas cases have increased by 771, and the state’s death rate is up to 309.
“We have seen mitigating measures work … We have learned a lot,” he said, noting how the efforts at Kansas meat packing plants have been successful. The schools can likewise prepare for a safe opening.
“It will take time to make the recommended changes to the physical environment,” he said.
In addressing concerns about how COVID-19 affects children he acknowledged there is still a lot to be learned, and not all health professionals agree.
“There is a lack of consensus exactly as to what percentage of the young people will have a problem with it,” he said.
Some of the board members pointed out that several national pediatric groups are coming out on the side of opening schools. However, Norman said Kansas is aligning with the guidance put out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I feel very strongly schools are not safe islands in unsafe communities,” he said.