For Bea Rasmussen — along hundreds of people who came to the Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s disease — the Saturday gathering at Tuttle Creek State Park stirred both recent and far-reaching memories.
Rasmussen said she and her husband, Don Rasmussen, had participated in the Speedy Pd Race since it began more than a decade ago, and her husband’s strong and vocal support for people with Parkinson’s left deep traces in people’s memories. After receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2004, the couple moved from Houston to Manhattan, living for much longer than doctors expected he would.
He died at the age of 80 in March 2021.
“What he really was was an encourager,” Bea Rasmussen said. “He believed exercise was key to a good life for people with (Parkinson’s disease).”
Organizers carved out a way to honor Don Rasmussen on Saturday. The Speedy Pd Race included a half-mile memorial walk/run to start off the event at 8:30 a.m., followed by a “Don Rasmussen 5K Race” and a 10K race.
Michelle Haub, special programs leader for Meadowlark, a nonprofit retirement community in Manhattan, helped coordinate the 14th annual event. Doug Sellers, founder of Body First, in Manhattan, served as race director. The races included team and individual competition.
Haub said 596 people registered to participate on Saturday, including about 60 people with Parkinson’s disease.
Help for Meadowlark
program
As special programs leader for Meadowlark, Haub coordinates programs focusing on Parkinson’s disease and memory — free services for people inside and outside the Meadowlark campus. The annual Speedy Pd Race raises money for the Parkinson’s services at Meadowlark, and on Saturday afternoon Haub said the race had raised $53,518 from donations, sponsorships and registration fees. Haub said sponsorships also offset the costs of conducting the event.
In the four-county region of Riley, Pottawatomie, Morris, and Geary counties, Haub said about 400 people with Parkinson’s disease maintain some communication with Meadowlark. She said many more may also need support.
The National Institute on Aging describes Parkinson’s disease as “a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.”
Before Saturday’s event at Tuttle Creek State Park, Haub described some of the ways that she works with people who have Parkinson’s disease. A speech language pathologist, Haub focuses at least partly on the way people talk, but she takes other aspects of behavior into account, too.
“You have to be effortful when you speak, you have to be effortful when you take that step,” she said.
Haub also reflected on the way other people might misperceive what someone with Parkinson’s disease is experiencing, since muscle movement tends to be slower for someone with Parkinson’s disease.
“The most important thing is to think of the person as the person they knew before the diagnosis,” she said. “That person is still there. Their face may look different, and their voice may look different, but that person that you knew is still there.”
A social gathering
Haub’s own father, Vic Straub, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease about six months ago. He participated on Saturday, cheered on by about 25 family members who gathered at the Speedy Pd Race.
“It’s a mini-family reunion,” Vic Straub said on Saturday morning.
The group formed the Straub Squad at Saturday’s event, and family members talked excitedly about the reunion. Vic Straub’s wife, Patti Straub, said the two recently moved to Manhattan to be close to their daughter — Michelle Haub — and to participate in the Parkinson’s program she coordinates.
“We needed to be near family and knew she worked with Parkinson’s patients,” Patti Straub said.
Saturday’s gathering brought together people who have Parkinson’s and people whose friends or loved ones have Parkinson’s. It also lured people who simply wanted to support the cause.
“It’s always great to be around a lot of people who are excited to bring awareness to problems people struggle with,” said Ardette Blades of Junction City.
Blades came with her friend Jennifer Farr, also from Junction City, whose father has Parkinson’s disease.
“I think it’s nice to see how other families deal with Parkinson’s and support and love each other,” she said. “I think it’s empowering to see how people manage their symptoms and overcome them.”
Jakob Swan, of Ogden, was getting ready to run the 5K when he paused to explain why he came.
“Having a running background, I thought, ‘I can come and do a 5K and support people with Parkinson’s disease,’” he said. “An event like this is great for the community, and I like being part of it.”
Haub said about 100 volunteers helped out with the event.
Mimi Gatewood, a member of the Kansas State University women’s basketball team, distributed awards to participants with other members of the team.
“We just love to support our community,” Gatewood said. “Whatever we can do to help out with Parkinson’s disease, we’ll do. We’re happy to help.”
From out of town
Dick Ketterman, a participant who has Parkinson’s, said he’d heard about Meadowlark’s program in Topeka, where he lives. He was impressed by the program, and when he found out about the Speedy Pd Race, he decided to attend.
“The most important thing a person with Parkinson’s can do is not to stay locked up in the house,” he said.
For a number of the participants on Saturday, the memory of a loved one drove their decision to attend. Haub said the whole concept of a “memory walk/run” arose from the desire to recall people who have died in the past few years. Haub said the pandemic has been particularly tough on people with Parkinson’s since it spurred isolation and curtailed physical activity — taking away some of the things people with Parkinson’s need to thrive.
Sarah Drake, who came from Kansas City to run on Saturday, found herself thinking hard about her father, Wally Lord, who’d attended the event a few years ago.
“I was thinking about a memory of him sitting under a tent,” she said. “We got him beer while he was sitting there. He also gave (K-State’s mascot) Willie the Wildcat a big old hug. I thought, ‘Most people would give him a high-five, but not my dad.’”
While some people stressed the importance of physical activity for people with Parkinson’s, others talked about the value of emotional support — or the value of conversation, as well as movement. Carol Klataske, of Manhattan, said she’s found social interaction to be especially helpful, and she zeroed in on the conversation group “Caring Conversations” at Meadowlark.
“Last Thursday, one of the men asked if any of us felt like we were losing our independence — and what it felt like not being able to drive,” she said. “Those are the kinds of things we talk about, and we’ve had really good discussions.”
Klataske said her diagnosis is “still a work in progress” to decide if it’s Parkinson’s or a different movement disorder.
Several people who came on Saturday referred to a speech Bill Bucklew had delivered at a dinner the night before detailing, among other things, some dramatic endurance activities he’d pursued. Bucklew describes himself as an advocate for people with Parkinson’s, and the challenges he’s undertaken have won him some notoriety. He’s run marathons, walked across the United States and trekked across Great Britain, among other feats, and he frequently speaks to groups focusing on Parkinson’s disease. He came in from Chicago after Haub reached out to him.
After running the 5K on Saturday, Bucklew said he doesn’t ask people to undertake the sorts of endeavors he pursues. A key message, though, is that physical activity can greatly help a person with Parkinson’s disease.
“You don’t need to walk across America, and you don’t need to run a marathon,” he said. “You can just get out and walk. Elevating your heart rate, safely, is important.”
Theresa Koveleski, Vic Straub’s brother, said she was pleased with how events progressed on Saturday, particularly with the turnout. She also described, in a written message, the importance of the event to her brother Vic.
“Vic is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War,” she said. “He is a retired civil servant of more than 30 years of service at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita. Vic will have family support while here in Manhattan, and he will receive the medical care required for Parkinson’s patients.”
For Bea Rasmussen, Saturday’s event created a space where she could reflect on her life with Don Rasmussen — particularly the portion that took place in Manhattan. Don had graduated years before with a chemical engineering degree from K-State.
The two moved to Manhattan from Houston soon after Don Rasmussen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004.
Bea Rasmussen said a doctor estimated that her husband had about five years to live.
“When we came to Meadowlark and Manhattan and got involved with Michelle and the Parkinson’s group, it added about 15 years to his life,” she said. “We owe a lot to Meadowlark, and we owe a lot to Michelle (Haub) and the program. They saved both of our lives.”
Bea and Don Rasmussen were married for 60 years.
Bea Rasmussen was flanked on Saturday by two daughters, Tammy Rasmussen Bach and Sherri Rasmussen, as she reflected on the memories with her husband. She said she was preparing to move to West Virginia to live close to family.
“I’m leaving a lot here, and I’m leaving a lot of Don here,” she said. “It’s emotional.”