For Bea Rasmussen — along hundreds of people who came to the Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s disease — the Saturday gathering at Tuttle Creek State Park stirred both recent and far-reaching memories.

Rasmussen said she and her husband, Don Rasmussen, had participated in the Speedy Pd Race since it began more than a decade ago, and her husband’s strong and vocal support for people with Parkinson’s left deep traces in people’s memories. After receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2004, the couple moved from Houston to Manhattan, living for much longer than doctors expected he would.