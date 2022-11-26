Fans of Manhattan High School football this fall have been on quite a ride, but it’s not over just yet.

The MHS season began Sept. 2 with a two-hour bus ride to the Wichita suburb of Derby, facing a Panther team coming off a state runner-up finish in 2021, a team that won six of the last nine state titles. The Indians didn’t let that hype faze them, though, as a weekly mantra of going 1-0 instilled by 14th-year head coach Joe Schartz and his assistants led to the 26-23 overtime victory.