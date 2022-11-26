Fans of Manhattan High School football this fall have been on quite a ride, but it’s not over just yet.
The MHS season began Sept. 2 with a two-hour bus ride to the Wichita suburb of Derby, facing a Panther team coming off a state runner-up finish in 2021, a team that won six of the last nine state titles. The Indians didn’t let that hype faze them, though, as a weekly mantra of going 1-0 instilled by 14th-year head coach Joe Schartz and his assistants led to the 26-23 overtime victory.
As the temperatures cooled and leaves on the trees changed colors, MHS would win against seven more opponents. However, when the playoffs started in late October, the Indians’ 8-0 regular season record meant nothing — nada, zilch. They were back to 0-0 again and continuing to work toward being 1-0 each week.
Now in late November, that strategy has paid off for the 12-0 Indians, and they head into the Class 6A state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium with a chance to win its first title since 1988. For live updates, follow sports reporter Zach DeLoach on Twitter @ZachTDeLoach.
Regardless of what outcome occurs, fans should be proud of this season. The athletes have put in a lot of work. For some, it is the end of a chapter and then moving on to play at the next level. For others, it is the closing paragraph in the book and pursuing a career outside of sports. Either way, they’ll always have memories of a great season. Here are some of the moments we’ve captured.