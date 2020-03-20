Despite calls for social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Riley County Health Department, Riley County commissioners decided Thursday to continue to meet in-person for their commission meetings at least for the next two weeks, though that’s subject to change.
“I think, you know, like with everything, we’ll re-adjust it depending on how our community is impacted,” said Rich Vargo, county clerk.
County commissioners said that they will meet in person in the county commission chambers at least on Monday.
The public is discouraged from attending, and the commission is working on a way to allow public comments for people who are not in attendance. Members of the working news media are allowed to attend.
The commission currently doesn’t broadcast their meetings.
Commissioner John Ford suggested removing half the chairs from the room to encourage space between the people who attend the meeting Monday.
This decision comes after the commission on Wednesday instituted a local emergency declaration, which makes area entities eligible for emergency funding. The county closed county buildings to the public for two weeks, starting Thursday. The city also made a similar decision in closing many of its city buildings to the public, including City Hall.
The Manhattan City Commission is moving into meeting through digital means, such as Zoom.
Commission Ron Wells brought up the idea to meet once a week, while Ford suggested meeting twice a week. The commission made no formal decision on the matter.
“We’re all going to be learning as it goes,” Vargo said.
Pat Collins, emergency management director for the county, reminded people that EMS services take longer outside of Manhattan because those services are staffed only by volunteers, which is a long standing practice.