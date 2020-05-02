A 23-year-old Riley County woman recently tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 52 on Saturday.
Officials said she is self-isolating at her home.
Of the 52 cases, 29 people have recovered.
The county is monitoring 44 people for the development of symptoms. It has received back 480 negative tests and waiting for results from 49 tests.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Saturday, there are 4,746 cases in the state, 297 more than Friday. There have been 541 hospitalizations and 131 deaths statewide.
“While we’ve had fairly steady numbers of cases over the last few days, it’s important to continue to practice social distancing," said Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director and Health Officer. "The cases that have been appearing are the result of exposure up to 14 days ago. With the phased process of re-opening, we may not see the effects of a lack of social distancing for up to 2 weeks, so we cannot become complacent. Please continue to take precautions.”
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Patients with at least two symptoms may be eligible for testing. The symptoms of coronavirus may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure and may include:
- fever of 100.4 or higher
- chills
- stiff joints and/or muscle ache
- fatigue
- headache
- sore throat
- cough or shortness of breath
- loss of taste
- diarrhea with no other causes