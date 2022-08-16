The Riley County Commission on Monday unanimously accepted a fine of $1,750 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failures within the University Park Wastewater system to meet regulations regarding treated wastewater.
The fine is the responsibility of the University Park Sewer Benefit District.
County Counselor Clancy Holeman presented information to explain the fine before Monday’s vote.
“Public Works Director John Ellermann and I were told early in our negotiations with EPA counsel and EPA staff that the Benefit District could face an EPA fine in ‘six figures,’” he wrote. “But during negotiations with EPA, we discovered any fine which might eventually be imposed could be no more than $8,000.”
Despite a significant drop in the potential penalty, Holeman said he and Ellermann still wanted to submit financial records that showed even a $8,000 fine would be a burden for the district.
“Darell (Edie, county budget and finance officer) used his documentation to complete the ‘Ability to Pay’ form,” he said. “Simultaneously with Darell’s work, Assistant County Engineer Evan McMillan worked separately on completing those portions of the same ‘Ability to Pay’ form which were directly relevant to the district’s financial health.”
University Park is a development on the west side of Tuttle Creek Lake in an unincorporated part of Riley County. The county oversees the sewer district.
In May, the commission approved measures to work on alleviating the problems that caused the violation. Earlier this year, the county agreed to pay SMH Consultants $57,160 from the University Park Benefit District Capital Fund to analyze equipment and treatment processes, as reported in The Mercury.
The Mercury also reported that pH limits of discharged sewage fell below the minimum level of 6.0, indicating a greater level of acidity than allowed. The EPA reported that such discharges occurred multiple times between 2015 and 2021.
During a public comments portion of Monday’s meeting, James Slaymaker, who lives in the University Park district, voiced concern about the water treatment problems. He was one of two residents who expressed concern.
Slaymaker thanked those in the county who worked to reduce the fine to $1,750 but noted that the violations had gone on for years. He questioned commissioners about the oversight they had in place to prevent such violations.
“For our next violation, if there is a next violation, they’re not going to be so forgiving,” Slaymaker said. “It could be exponential.”
Commission chairman Greg McKinley agreed.
“We do need to keep a better eye on things,” he said, referring to the University Water Park wastewater.
Ellermann anticipated that construction of a lagoon system could be a strong long-term solution.
“A lagoon’s a little cheaper to build up front than a new plant, and once built there’s considerably less maintenance,” Ellermann said after the meeting.
County Clerk Rich Vargo noted during the meeting that federal funding may be available to assist such a project.